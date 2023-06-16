I.T Graduate Trainee (Hwange)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a young, ambitious, and highly motivated graduate to enroll in the I.T Graduate Trainee Program. The successful candidate will undergo a robust 24-month graduate leadership program. An invitation is hereby extended to applications from recent graduates who possess relevant qualifications and qualities as outlined below.

Duties and Responsibilities

Will be outlined in traineeship program.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science from a recognized University.

Upper second (2.1) class degree or better.

Aged 25 years or below.

Excellent communication and team skills.

Ability to grasp concepts quickly.

Highly adaptable.

Able to demonstrate strong passion and enthusiasm for excellence, innovation, critical thinking, commercial orientation, and problem-solving.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should apply to:

