Midlands State University (MSU)

IT Graduate Trainee x9

Midlands State University (MSU)
Sep. 30, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the a bove mentioned positions.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Participate in comprehensive training sessions and workshops covering various aspects of information technology, including software development, cybersecurity, network administration, and database management.
  • Work closely with experienced IT professionals on projects and initiatives that contribute to the success of our organization.
  • Gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge technologies and tools used in the IT industry.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to solve complex technical challenges and deliver innovative solutions.
  • Demonstrate initiative, creativity, and problem-solving skills in tackling real-world IT issues and opportunities.
  • Stay updated on the latest trends, developments, and best practices in the field of information technology.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Computer Engineering, or a related field.
  • The applicants must be 30 years and below.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE To Apply.

Midlands State University (MSU)

Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.

