IT Graduate Trainee x9
Midlands State University (MSU)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the a bove mentioned positions.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Participate in comprehensive training sessions and workshops covering various aspects of information technology, including software development, cybersecurity, network administration, and database management.
- Work closely with experienced IT professionals on projects and initiatives that contribute to the success of our organization.
- Gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge technologies and tools used in the IT industry.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to solve complex technical challenges and deliver innovative solutions.
- Demonstrate initiative, creativity, and problem-solving skills in tackling real-world IT issues and opportunities.
- Stay updated on the latest trends, developments, and best practices in the field of information technology.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Computer Engineering, or a related field.
- The applicants must be 30 years and below.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.
