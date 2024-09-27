IT Helpdesk Technician x2 (Gweru)
Midlands State University (MSU)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned positions.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide technical support to telephone and email requests from users for all hardware, software and associated peripherals.
- Document and track issues using a ticketing system.
- Ensure the university`s helpdesk software is utilized correctly.
- Resolve, redirect or escalate support requests to the appropriate member of the support team.
- Install and configure operating systems and various software packages to agreed standards.
- Diagnose and troubleshoot hardware, software, and network issues.
- Assist in the compilation of technical documentation, guidelines and procedures and ensure they are recorded correctly.
- Follow-up and update customer status and information.
- Pass on any feedback or suggestions by customers to the appropriate internal team.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a Diploma in any IT- related field.
- IT related Degree is an added advantage
- At least 2 years proven experience in IT user support.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
