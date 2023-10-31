IT Intern (Harare)

Job Description

To provide technical support to the hospital ICT operations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide Technical support to all colleagues across the Hospital.

Installation of requisite software and maintenance of IT equipment.

Resolving software and hardware related issues on a day-to-day basis.

Design and install well – functioning computer networks, connections and cabling.

Communicate effectively with Technical and non-technical colleagues on IT related issues.

Qualifications and Experience

Must be studying towards Computer science, Information Systems degree or any related field.

Other

How to Apply

CVs can be sent on email to: hr@stanneshospital.co.zw and mention the position being applied for in the subject matter. Female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 28 October 2023