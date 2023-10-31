Pindula|Search Pindula
St Anne's Hospital

IT Intern (Harare)

St Anne's Hospital
Oct. 28, 2023
Job Description

To provide technical support to the hospital ICT operations.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Provide Technical support to all colleagues across the Hospital.
  • Installation of requisite software and maintenance of IT equipment.
  • Resolving software and hardware related issues on a day-to-day basis.
  • Design and install well – functioning computer networks, connections and cabling.
  • Communicate effectively with Technical and non-technical colleagues on IT related issues.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must be studying towards Computer science, Information Systems degree or any related field.

Other

How to Apply

CVs can be sent on email to: hr@stanneshospital.co.zw and mention the position being applied for in the subject matter. Female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 28 October 2023

St Anne's Hospital

St Anne's Hospital is a Roman Catholic health facility located in Harare, Zimbabwe. St Anne's Hospital was established in 1941 by catholic sisters of the Little Company of Mary.

