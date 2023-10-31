IT Intern (Harare)
St Anne's Hospital
Job Description
To provide technical support to the hospital ICT operations.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide Technical support to all colleagues across the Hospital.
- Installation of requisite software and maintenance of IT equipment.
- Resolving software and hardware related issues on a day-to-day basis.
- Design and install well – functioning computer networks, connections and cabling.
- Communicate effectively with Technical and non-technical colleagues on IT related issues.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must be studying towards Computer science, Information Systems degree or any related field.
Other
How to Apply
CVs can be sent on email to: hr@stanneshospital.co.zw and mention the position being applied for in the subject matter. Female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 28 October 2023
St Anne's Hospital
St Anne's Hospital is a Roman Catholic health facility located in Harare, Zimbabwe. St Anne's Hospital was established in 1941 by catholic sisters of the Little Company of Mary.
