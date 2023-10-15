IT Network Architect (Harare)

Job Description

Netone Cellular Private Limited seeks to recruit a highly motivated, outstanding and results oriented individual to fill the following position. The incumbent shall be responsible to the IT Network Architect Specialist.

To design the network, upgrade the network infrastructure, monitor performance on key network nodes, troubleshoot, implement solutions, configure key network elements and integrations with the core network and third parties.

Duties and Responsibilities

Configures security settings and access permissions for NetOne network devices and reviews the network requirements and sets up network systems accordingly.

Configures Wide Area Network (WAN) or Local Area Network routers (LAN) and related equipment and analyses network data to determine network usage and documents network support activities and evaluates Local Area Network (LAN) or Wide Area Network (WAN) performance data to ensure sufficient network availability.

Develops IP network plan for NetOne core and access nodes and prepares method of procedure and scripts for routers and switches for network integration and develops performance monitoring and optimization process for IP/MPLS Networks.

Designs and implements geographical redundant solutions for various nodes of core networks; and configures and defines parameters for installation or testing of Local Area Network (LAN), Wide Area Network (WAN), hubs, routers, switches, controllers, multiplexers, or related networking equipment.

Creates and updates technical documentation for network installation or changes to existing installations and identifies the causes of networking problems, using diagnostic testing software and equipment.

Installs and configures network hardware and software for all network devices.

Maintains existing network devices and upgrades obsolete hardware and software components and develops test plans, implements plans, and project timelines for various projects.

Reviews network vendors and suppliers to ensure that quality materials are supplied.

Arranges for project transfer as well as teach employees how best to utilize network facilities, monitors and coordinates the work of other IT specialists working on the same project to ensure compliance with an enterprise plan.

Designs a network plan and prototype and explains to the management why it is in the enterprises best interest to adopt such a plan and assists the organization in deciding the best network plan to pursue, its long-term benefit, profitability, and cost implications.

Ensures that any network connections do not interfere with data flow or make it vulnerable to attack, establishes and maintains backup, version control, and virus defence systems and keep an accurate record of operations so as to serve as a point of reference in times of need.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor's degree in Information Technology or Equivalent, from a recognized institution.

Minimum of 3 years'.

relevant working experience with CISCO router and switch configurations.

Must possess current CISCO Certified Network Associate (CCNA) certification.

Must have experience with Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) and Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS).

Competencies: