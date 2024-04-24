Job Description

We are currently seeking a highly skilled and motivated individual to join our team as an IT Officer. This is an excellent opportunity for someone who is passionate about technology, possesses strong problem-solving skills, and thrives in a dynamic work environment.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide technical support and troubleshooting for hardware, software and network-related issues.

Install, configure and maintain computer systems, servers and peripheral devices.

Manage and maintain the organisation's IT infrastructure, including network security, backups, and disaster recovery plans.

Collaborate with various department to identify technology needs and recommend appropriate solutions.

Stay up-to-date with emerging technologies and trends to make recommendation for system improvements.

Qualifications and Experience

Tertiary qualification in Information Technology or related field.

Proven experience working in a similar role as an IT officer.

Solid knowledge of computer systems, networks, hardware and software.

Proficiency in troubleshooting and resolving technical issues.

Other

How to Apply

Send updated cv to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw

Deadline: 07 May 2024