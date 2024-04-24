IT Officer
Associated Belts and Bearings
Job Description
We are currently seeking a highly skilled and motivated individual to join our team as an IT Officer. This is an excellent opportunity for someone who is passionate about technology, possesses strong problem-solving skills, and thrives in a dynamic work environment.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide technical support and troubleshooting for hardware, software and network-related issues.
- Install, configure and maintain computer systems, servers and peripheral devices.
- Manage and maintain the organisation's IT infrastructure, including network security, backups, and disaster recovery plans.
- Collaborate with various department to identify technology needs and recommend appropriate solutions.
- Stay up-to-date with emerging technologies and trends to make recommendation for system improvements.
Qualifications and Experience
- Tertiary qualification in Information Technology or related field.
- Proven experience working in a similar role as an IT officer.
- Solid knowledge of computer systems, networks, hardware and software.
- Proficiency in troubleshooting and resolving technical issues.
Other
How to Apply
Send updated cv to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw
Deadline: 07 May 2024
