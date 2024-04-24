Pindula|Search Pindula
Associated Belts and Bearings

IT Officer

Associated Belts and Bearings
May. 07, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

We are currently seeking a highly skilled and motivated individual to join our team as an IT Officer. This is an excellent opportunity for someone who is passionate about technology, possesses strong problem-solving skills, and thrives in a dynamic work environment.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Provide technical support and troubleshooting for hardware, software and network-related issues.
  • Install, configure and maintain computer systems, servers and peripheral devices.
  • Manage and maintain the organisation's IT infrastructure, including network security, backups, and disaster recovery plans.
  • Collaborate with various department to identify technology needs and recommend appropriate solutions.
  • Stay up-to-date with emerging technologies and trends to make recommendation for system improvements.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Tertiary qualification in Information Technology or related field.
  • Proven experience working in a similar role as an IT officer.
  • Solid knowledge of computer systems, networks, hardware and software.
  • Proficiency in troubleshooting and resolving technical issues.

Other

How to Apply

Send updated cv to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw

Deadline: 07 May 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Associated Belts and Bearings

Retailer of Motor spares especially suspension spares.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback