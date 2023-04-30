Job Description
We are looking for an IT Officer to be based at our Harare Head office in Southerton to join a vibrant team and will be reporting to the Finance and Administration Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or Information Systems.
- Experience with databases, networks (LAN, WAN) and patch management
- Proven 2-3 years’ experience working with SAP or any ERP system.
- In-depth knowledge of operating systems and how they work in an FMCG sector.
- Clean class 4 Drivers License is a must.
Attributes:
- A devoted Christian with excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Good understanding of networking and internet support.
- Ability to analyse and understand business processes and system reports.
- Conducting system audits, stock counts and investigation of stock variances.
- Ability to develop and implement policies and procedures for electronic data processing and computer systems.
- Provision of technical support on all IT issues and making recommendations to management.
- Liaising with external partners.
- Development and maintenance of backup processes for all company systems.
- LAN and WAN support to remote branches.
- Proven analytical, problem solving and resourcefulness capabilities a must.
- Result driven, ability to multi-task and manage time effectively.
- COVID 19 Vaccinated Candidates a must.
Other
How to Apply
Send your Application Letter and a Detailed CV to careers@dairyfreshdistributors.co.zw, clearly state IT Officer on your email subject line.
NB: Residence in Harare especially those of nearby locations to Southerton are encouraged to apply. Please note shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 01 May 2023