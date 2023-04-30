Job Description

We are looking for an IT Officer to be based at our Harare Head office in Southerton to join a vibrant team and will be reporting to the Finance and Administration Manager.​

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or Information Systems.

Experience with databases, networks (LAN, WAN) and patch management

Proven 2-3 years’ experience working with SAP or any ERP system.

In-depth knowledge of operating systems and how they work in an FMCG sector.

Clean class 4 Drivers License is a must.

Attributes:

A devoted Christian with excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Good understanding of networking and internet support.

Ability to analyse and understand business processes and system reports.

Conducting system audits, stock counts and investigation of stock variances.

Ability to develop and implement policies and procedures for electronic data processing and computer systems.

Provision of technical support on all IT issues and making recommendations to management.

Liaising with external partners.

Development and maintenance of backup processes for all company systems.

LAN and WAN support to remote branches.

Proven analytical, problem solving and resourcefulness capabilities a must.

Result driven, ability to multi-task and manage time effectively.

COVID 19 Vaccinated Candidates a must.

How to Apply

Send your Application Letter and a Detailed CV to careers@dairyfreshdistributors.co.zw, clearly state IT Officer on your email subject line.

NB: Residence in Harare especially those of nearby locations to Southerton are encouraged to apply. Please note shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 01 May 2023