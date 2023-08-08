IT Officer (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for an experienced and motivated information technology officer who will be responsible for overseeing and ensuring that computing systems and equipment are operating effectively and efficiently. To be successful in this position you will demonstrate a detailed knowledge of the industry’s best practices and evidence a professional track record of effective technical management, information analysis, and a thorough understanding of computer hardware and software systems.

Duties and Responsibilities

Overseeing the annual IT budget and ensuring cost-effectiveness.

Monitoring daily operations, including server hardware, software, and operating systems.

Coordinating technology installations, upgrades, and maintenance.

Selecting and purchasing new and replacement hardware and software, when necessary.

Testing, troubleshooting, and modifying information systems so that they operate effectively.

Generating performance reports for operating systems.

Assuring all IT activities are performed within the parameters of applicable laws, codes, and regulations.

Evaluating technology risks in order to develop a network disaster recovery plan and backup procedures.

Remaining up to date with advances in technology and industry best practices.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in information technology, computer science, software engineering, or a related field.

Proven experience in managing IT infrastructure and services.

Experience with computer networks, network administration, and network installation.

Proficient in computer hardware, cabling installation and support, wireless technology applications and interface, and IT security.

Proficient in Microsoft Windows software, including server, office, and exchange.

Management and leadership skills.

Multi-tasking and time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks.

Highly organized and detail-oriented.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Flexible working hours.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and experienced candidates to send CV's in pdf format only on: info@geopomona.com

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.