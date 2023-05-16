IT Officer (Harare)

Job Description

The Information Technology Officer is responsible and accountable for all aspects of the organizational IT provisioning, in particular the maintenance and optimization of the IT network and other ICT platforms. The IT Officer should assist with the implementation of the OPHID IT policy to ensure the provision of reliable and uninterrupted information systems, the integrity and validity of data contained in information systems, the ability to recover effectively and efficiently from disruption to information systems and the protection of OPHID IT assets including information, software and hardware.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintain existing software systems by identifying and correcting software defects.

Install and maintain operating systems, database and applications.

Create and maintain application databases on SQL Server and Oracle.

Install and configure wireless networking equipment.

Install, configure, upgrade hardware and software for all OPHID computers, laptops and peripheral equipment.

Provided consultation to clients on applications, hardware troubleshooting, software and networking issues.

Set up and maintain LAN and wireless routers systems for clients.

Set up and maintain OPHID VPN.

Administer network and data security, including directory, group policy, firewalls, antivirus, email security, etc.

Provide platforms and specialized applications program software to create, analyse, report, convert, or transfer data.

Set up cost monitoring and reporting systems and procedures.

Support applications such as Azure, MS Exchange, Office Suite and data mining (SPSS,OBIEE,STATA,Power BI).

Prepare estimates used by management for purposes of planning, organizing, and scheduling work.

Perform hardware and systems preventive and corrective maintenance.

Writes system user manual and documentations.

Identify training needs of system users.

Provide training to new employees and other training sessions as required.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in information technology, Computer Science or related field required.

Industry certifications and memberships a plus.

A minimum of 3 years working experience.

Knowledge of CISCO router administration and management a plus.

Skills:

Expert in antivirus, firewall and anti-malware software’s regulation.

Skilled in inter and intra-systems collective network maintenance.

Expert in operational acceptance testing with new systems.

Ability to maintain server infrastructure.

Exceptionally skilled in software related troubleshooting.

Excellent IT, communication, leadership and management skills.

Ability to fill multiple roles simultaneously.

Proven track record of maintaining IT structural integrity.

Operating Systems: Windows, Linux.

Malware detection and deletion.

MS Server infrastructure.

Other

How to Apply

Submit your CV, certificates and application letter via email to: ophidrecruitments@ophid.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

Deadline: 21 May 2023