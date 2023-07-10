IT Officer (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacancies that have risen within the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC).
Applicants should submit an application letter accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified academic and professional certificates.
Reports To: IT Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The position exists to provide an efficient, effective and business supporting Information Communications and Technology system for the organization.
- The officer will assists the IT Manager in setting up standards and procedures for use and access to software and hardware as well as managing and updating the Commission's website.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Information, Communication & Technology.
- Must have 3-5 years relevant working experience.
- Ability to communicate effectively with a wide range of stakeholders.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their applications accompanied by certified copies of qualifications, clearly indicating on sealed envelopes the post being applied for and should be addressed to:
The Chief Executive Officer
Zimbabwe Gender Commission
1st Floor, Pax House
89 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue
Harare
Or send to the following email: hr@zgc.co.zw
Deadline: 14 July 2023
Zimbabwe Gender Commission
The Zimbabwe Gender Commission was established in terms of Section 245 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, “hereinafter referred to as the Constitution” and operationalised through the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) Act (Chapter 10:31). It;s Mission is to promote and protect gender equality through public education, research, investigations and monitoring.