IT Projects Engineer (Gweru)
Midlands State University (MSU)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop detailed IT project plans, including timelines, resource allocation, and budget estimates.
- Monitor project progress and adjust plans as necessary to ensure successful delivery.
- Work with University stakeholders to define project requirements and specifications.
- Design and implement IT solutions, ensuring alignment with university standards and best practices.
- Oversee the integration of new systems with existing infrastructure.
- Ensure compatibility and functionality across various platforms and technologies.
- Work closely with ITS teams, faculty, and administration to gather feedback and address project-related concerns.
- Prepare and deliver presentations to stakeholders on project status, challenges, and outcomes.
- Create and maintain comprehensive documentation for project processes, configurations, and user guides.
- Ensure all documentation is accessible and up to date for future reference.
- Identify potential project risks and develop mitigation strategies.
- Proactively address issues to minimize impact on project timelines and objectives.
- Track project expenses and report on budget status.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field from a recognised University.
- A Project Management Qualification.
- At least 3 years working experience in an IT project management role.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
