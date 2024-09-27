Pindula|Search Pindula
Midlands State University (MSU)

IT Projects Engineer (Gweru)

Midlands State University (MSU)
Sep. 30, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Develop detailed IT project plans, including timelines, resource allocation, and budget estimates.
  • Monitor project progress and adjust plans as necessary to ensure successful delivery.
  • Work with University stakeholders to define project requirements and specifications.
  • Design and implement IT solutions, ensuring alignment with university standards and best practices.
  • Oversee the integration of new systems with existing infrastructure.
  • Ensure compatibility and functionality across various platforms and technologies.
  • Work closely with ITS teams, faculty, and administration to gather feedback and address project-related concerns.
  • Prepare and deliver presentations to stakeholders on project status, challenges, and outcomes.
  • Create and maintain comprehensive documentation for project processes, configurations, and user guides.
  • Ensure all documentation is accessible and up to date for future reference.
  • Identify potential project risks and develop mitigation strategies.
  • Proactively address issues to minimize impact on project timelines and objectives.
  • Track project expenses and report on budget status.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field from a recognised University.
  • A Project Management Qualification.
  • At least 3 years working experience in an IT project management role.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE To Apply.

Midlands State University (MSU)

Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.

