IT Security and Governance Manager (Harare)

Job Description

NetOne Cellular (Private) Limited seeks to recruit a highly motivated, outstanding and results oriented individual to fill the above mentioned position. The incumbent shall be responsible to the Chief Technology Officer.

Responsible for vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, projects security assessment and information technology procedures and policies development.

Duties and Responsibilities

Carries out weekly and monthly cyber security risk assessments in line with guidelines (such as penetration tests, vulnerability assessments).

Reviews and analyses internal audit, fraud and loss, incident reports, establishes trends and submits a report with recommendations to the Information Security Manager.

Executes cyber security test plans for software systems, networks, data centres, and hardware and submits reports to Management for approval.

Assists in the research of ways to secure company-wide Technology Services infrastructure against threats and risks.

Ensures inspection of firewalls and checks protection of network infrastructures and recommends corrective action.

Assists in the monitoring of software and infrastructure for internal and external intrusions, attacks, and hacks and recommends corrective action.

Assesses Business Continuity Plans and Disaster Recovery Plans and makes appropriate recommendations.

Monitors system and software licenses and certificates. Checks and ensures compliance to renewal dates.

Performs Information Technology Security Procedures and Policies development.

Performs cybersecurity awareness and security KPI monitoring and reviews Information Technology Contracts, SLAs and other agreements.

Ensures users security reviews, ad-hoc, security assessments, Projects and products security assessment.

Liaises with vendors to implement security solutions.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Information and Cyber Security/ Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent.

Masters in Information and Cyber Security is an added advantage.

IT Security and Governance certifications such as CISA/CGEIT/CISM/ISO 27001/ISO 22301 and COBIT2019 is a must.

Clean Class 4 driver's License with at least two years driving experience is a must.

Three to five years relevant working experience in a security or governance environment.

Competencies: