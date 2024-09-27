IT Security Engineer (Gweru)
Midlands State University (MSU)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the a bove mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop and implement comprehensive IT security strategies, policies, and procedures to protect Midlands State University's network infrastructure, systems, and data from cyber threats.
- Conduct regular security assessments, vulnerability scans, and penetration tests to identify and mitigate potential risks and vulnerabilities.
- Monitor security logs and alerts, investigate security incidents, and respond to security breaches in accordance with established protocols and incident response procedures.
- Work with IT teams and academic departments to integrate security controls into system designs, software applications, and academic platforms.
- Provide security awareness training and guidance to university staff, faculty, and students on best practices for information security and data protection.
- Stay abreast of emerging threats, vulnerabilities, and security technologies, and make recommendations for improving the university's security posture.
- Participate in the development and implementation of disaster recovery and business continuity plans to ensure the university's resilience in the face of potential cyber incidents.
- Liaise with external partners, vendors, and regulatory authorities to ensure compliance with relevant laws, regulations, and standards governing information security.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Cybersecurity, or a related field.
- Professional certifications (e.g., CISSP, CISM, CEH) is highly desirable.
- Master’s degree is an added advantage.
- At least 3 years’ experience in the related field.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Midlands State University (MSU)
Browse Jobs
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.
Related Jobs
Midlands State University (MSU)
Certified Ethical Hacker
Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Software Engineer
Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Server/ Data Center Engineer
Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Server Room Shift Technician x3
Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
IT Helpdesk Technician x2 (Gweru)
Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Network Engineer (Gweru)
Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
IT Projects Engineer (Gweru)
Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Webmaster (Gweru)
Deadline:
Steward Bank
Full Stack Developer (Harare)
Deadline:
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Director Information Communication Technology
Deadline: