IT student attache` (Harare)
Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)
Job Description
We seek a self-directed IT intern with a passion for technology, collaboration, and creative problem-solving.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Support the team in maintaining hardware, software, and other systems.
- Assist with troubleshooting issues and provide technical support.
- Organize and maintain IT resources.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should be a registered student currently pursuing a degree in Information Systems/technology.
- The role is strictly for students not graduates.
Other
How to Apply
If interested send an email to: info@chamines.co.zw, with subject line : "application for IT attachment".
NB: Only students who follow the above instructions shall be considered.
Deadline: 15 November 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)
Browse Jobs
The Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ) is a private sector voluntary organization established in 1939 by an Act of Parliament. The members include mining companies, suppliers of machinery, spare parts, and chemicals, service providers including banks, insurance companies, consulting engineers, and various mining related professional bodies and individuals.20 Mt Pleasant Drive, Harare
Related Jobs
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Veterinary Attachee (Hwange)
Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Student On attachment: Finance And Banking (Karoi)
Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Student On Attachment- CABS (Murewa)
Deadline:
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Attachment Opportunity
Deadline: