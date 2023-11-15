IT student attache` (Harare)

Job Description

We seek a self-directed IT intern with a passion for technology, collaboration, and creative problem-solving.

Duties and Responsibilities

Support the team in maintaining hardware, software, and other systems.

Assist with troubleshooting issues and provide technical support.

Organize and maintain IT resources.

Qualifications and Experience

Should be a registered student currently pursuing a degree in Information Systems/technology.

The role is strictly for students not graduates.

Other

How to Apply

If interested send an email to: info@chamines.co.zw, with subject line : "application for IT attachment".

NB: Only students who follow the above instructions shall be considered.