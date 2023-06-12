IT Student on Attachment/ Learner (Harare)

Job Description
The learner will be trained in various aspects of IT Operations which include but not limited to:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Providing and maintaining a Service Desk facility for business areas.
- Providing logging functionality for issues or requests within the business.
- Forwarding logged requests to appropriate resources for resolution.
- Providing updates and communication facilities for all logged requests.
- Providing Service Desk facility for business areas supported to identify issues and requests for resolution.
- Analysing logged requests and allocating to correct resource for resolution.
- Providing first-line support where applicable.
- Updating and maintaining current status of logged requests.
- Maintaining communication to business areas on all downtime issues.
- Maintaining and communicating all system availability and change control requests.
- Ensuring management information is available at appropriate time.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Computer Science (BCoSc), Bachelor of Information Technology (BIT).
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/IT-Student-on-Attachment-Learner_JR-40363?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
Deadline: 16 June 2023