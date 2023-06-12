Pindula|
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

IT Student on Attachment/ Learner (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Jun. 16, 2023
Job Description

The learner will be trained in various aspects of IT Operations which include but not limited to:

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Providing and maintaining a Service Desk facility for business areas.
  • Providing logging functionality for issues or requests within the business.
  • Forwarding logged requests to appropriate resources for resolution.
  • Providing updates and communication facilities for all logged requests.
  • Providing Service Desk facility for business areas supported to identify issues and requests for resolution.
  • Analysing logged requests and allocating to correct resource for resolution.
  • Providing first-line support where applicable.
  • Updating and maintaining current status of logged requests.
  • Maintaining communication to business areas on all downtime issues.
  • Maintaining and communicating all system availability and change control requests.
  • Ensuring management information is available at appropriate time.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor of Computer Science (BCoSc), Bachelor of Information Technology (BIT).

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/IT-Student-on-Attachment-Learner_JR-40363?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6

Deadline: 16 June 2023

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

