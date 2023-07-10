IT Support Officer (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the position of IT Support Officer that has arisen at our Msasa Branch on a permanent basis, reporting to the IT & Projects Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide support to Users on all hardware, software, telephony, network related problems as FIRST LIASON for all users with the prompt escalation of unresolved enquiries.
- Managing User calls within the Ticketing System.
- Train Users on the proper use of computer equipment and standard applications; familiarization with SAP, Microsoft 365, AD, Zendesk usage, and other IT applications.
- Check that business systems are fully operational throughout each business day.
- Assist in “month end” processes at month-end as assigned.
- Ensure critical IT equipment is secure, protected, and updated with the latest software and back-ups are carried out as per the standard procedure.
- Monitor computer equipment to ensure that no unlicensed or pirated software is used and report any breach to the Systems Infrastructure Administrator.
- Ensure Dealer network integration applications are up to date and that a register is maintained for management and control.
- Assist in the back-end updates of the Toyota website, intranet, and digital environment.
- Share with the team issues of IT development, the latest technologies, projects, and opportunities for technological innovations that will improve Organisational processes.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology (IT) or equivalent qualification.
- Minimum of 1-year experience in information technology.
- Strong coordination and planning skills.
- Certification in ITIL will be an added advantage.
- Sound knowledge of CISCO, Windows Server Administration, Hyper V, and Fortinet.
- Valid Driver’s License.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, including a comprehensive CV, should be forwarded to: recruitment@toyota.co.zw
Deadline: 14 July 2023
Toyota Zimbabwe
Toyota Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd was initially established in 1961 by Derek Friend under the name Mobile Motors. The name changed to Toyota Zimbabwe in 1994 when Lonrho came on board when they got in to an equal partnership agreement with Mobile motors.
In 2001, Toyota Tsusho Corporation of Japan, which is a subsidiary company of Toyota Tsusho Corporation, trading company for Toyota Motor Vehicles & Spare Parts took 100% ownership of Toyota Zimbabwe. Toyota Zimbabwe is the official distributor of all new Toyota Vehicles and Hino Trucks; genuine Toyota and Hino Parts. We also have well equipped Service Centres with qualified technicians to service and repair motor vehicles, trucks and buses.
Toyota Zimbabwe has a head office in Harare and a branch in Bulawayo as well a wide daler network around Zimbabwe guaranteeing customers of service any where in the country.