IT Support Specialist (Harare)
Job Description
The Service Delivery specialist is responsible for effective execution of ITIL disciplines within the OMAR Central Technology - Service Engineering business . The successful candidate is responsible for proactively managing the delivery of IT services to enable business and strategic outcomes of a specific business segment or client area.
Experience with IT projects, vendor management, ITIL processes, software deployment technologies and customer relationships is an advantageous prerequisite.
The primary purpose of the Service Delivery specialist is to support the smooth running of the OMAR Business applications and its infrastructure services. The role oversees a number of key IT Support functions within the OMAR Business. The IT operations processes will be followed namely; Incident, Problem, Service Request and IT Change Management. The second purpose is to assist in the maturing of all the ITIL disciplines. The individual will be responsible for achieving results through own efforts.
Duties and Responsibilities
Incident Management:
- Facilitate the recovery of all incidents with appropriate reporting and notifications to key Stakeholders.
- Manage persistent incidents from Trend analysis and or Management Escalations.
- Proactively and effectively manage incidents to satisfactory resolution in a timely manner, ensuring minimal business impact, and initiate escalation procedure as appropriate.
- Provide input for Monthly MIS Reporting.
- Drive incident resolution to ensure they are resolved within SLA.
- Ensure incidents that require change are resolved as per requirement (before business impact.
Change Management:
- Ensure changes meet requirements.
- Assist team with changes if required to ensure they meet SCMG/ QAG management, etc. requirements.
- Review changes to confirm.
- Weekly and Monthly Reporting.
- Attend CAB.
Problem Management:
- Ensure resolution of problems within timelines
- Attend Problem management forum
- Weekly and Monthly Reporting
- Drive RCA
- Drive solution delivery of RCA outcomes
Capacity and Availability Management (where applicable):
- Responsible for capacity planning with Technology owners.
- Pro-actively monitors all environments.
- Complete daily system health checks.
- Ensure application monitoring – enablement and implementation.
Service Request Management (where applicable)
- Effectively manages BSR’s logged and drives completion.
Reporting and Documentation
- Weekly and Monthly reports support BP reporting.
- Weekly stakeholder reporting (Incident/BSR).
- Ensures Service Descriptions are updated.
- Ensure IT Recovery Plans are updated.
Technical Consultation:
- Acquires and applies knowledge of business processes, procedures, policies and practices.
- Provides technical advice and consultation to the business.
- Leads others in technical initiatives across platforms/environments e.g. cost saving, timing
- IT Service Delivery Management.
- Manage the multiple suppliers to give the optimal mix of flexibility, innovation, standard and consistent service.
- Act as the custodian of IT service management processes and procedures to be deployed across the enterprise and ensure they are followed.
- Play a pivotal coordinating role in all service management processes.
- Stay ahead of the Curve on advanced global service management.
- improvements, tools, processes, and practices.
- Drive a culture of continuous improvement across the service delivery an supporting technology teams
- Act as the point of contact for all service delivery escalations e.g. Major Incidents and work across the value chain to ensure successful resolution.
- Monitoring customer satisfaction ratings to identify emerging issues and to implement remedial action.
- Work within a DevOps environment, collaborate with development teams and ensure smooth transition of products into operations.
- Ensure optimal use of Service Engineering technologies by technology teams e.g., Service Now & Dynatrace (where applicable)
- CMDB ensuring clean & flawless datasets across the estate.
Qualifications and Experience
- Matric qualification.
- Appropriate IT qualification, ITIL V3 Foundation Certification would be hugely beneficial.
- At least 5-6 years practical technical support experience. Broader knowledge across platforms.
- A good understanding of any of (proof of experience) IT Maintenance and Support functions.
- Standby availability (after hours).
- DR facilitation and roll-out management.
- Expedition of infrastructure upgrades.
- Monitoring enablement implementation and supervision.
AND
- Must have IT Demand Management and IT Delivery Management experience.
- Experience as an agile practitioner and knowledge or experience of other delivery methodologies e.g. Kanban etc.
- Knowledge and deep understanding of ITSM – Information Technology Service Management.
Competencies:
- Strong relationship management and interpersonal skills.
- Adequate stakeholder management.
- Collaboration (Relating).
- Customer First.
- Execution.
- Innovation (Perspective).
- Personal Mastery (Learning.
- Strategic.
- Work well under pressure.
Other
How to Apply
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.