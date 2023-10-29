IT Support Specialist (Harare)

Job Description

The Service Delivery specialist is responsible for effective execution of ITIL disciplines within the OMAR Central Technology - Service Engineering business . The successful candidate is responsible for proactively managing the delivery of IT services to enable business and strategic outcomes of a specific business segment or client area.

Experience with IT projects, vendor management, ITIL processes, software deployment technologies and customer relationships is an advantageous prerequisite.

The primary purpose of the Service Delivery specialist is to support the smooth running of the OMAR Business applications and its infrastructure services. The role oversees a number of key IT Support functions within the OMAR Business. The IT operations processes will be followed namely; Incident, Problem, Service Request and IT Change Management. The second purpose is to assist in the maturing of all the ITIL disciplines. The individual will be responsible for achieving results through own efforts.