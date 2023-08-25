Pindula|Search Pindula
Norton Town Council

IT Technician

Norton Town Council
Sep. 01, 2023
Job Description

Reporting to the Systems Administrator, the purpose of the position is to ensure the provision of stable and functional ICT systems and timeous processing of the ratepayers’ bills.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Installation and administration of Local Area Network (LAN)
  • Computer Hardware repairs and Maintenance
  • Network and Technical Support.
  • Website Development and upgrading.
  • Installation and maintenance of Software.
  • Ensures that all computer systems and networks function smoothly.
  • Troubleshoots hardware and software problems.
  • Troubleshoots network problems.
  • Establishes networking environment by designing system configuration and directing system installation.
  • Defines, documents, and enforces system standards.
  • Enforces network security.
  • Providing IT Support Services.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Minimum of a Diploma in Information and Communication Technology/ Computer or equivalent from recognized institutions.
  • Professional qualification in Networking.
  • KnowledgeofSophosXGfirewall.
  • Applicant should have at least two years’ experience.
  • Aged below 40 years.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send clearly labelled applications indicating position applied for. Applications in own handwriting accompanied by six copies of detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications should reach the undersigned:

The Town Secretary

Norton Town Council

208 Galloway Road

P. Bag 904

Norton

Or Hand deliver to: Norton Town Council 208 Galloway Road, Norton

Deadline: 01 September 2023

Norton Town Council

Norton Town Council is an urban local authority established by S. I. 75 of 1994 and is situated 40km West of Harare. The council is made up of 13 wards represented by each councillors.

