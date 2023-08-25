IT Technician

Job Description

Reporting to the Systems Administrator, the purpose of the position is to ensure the provision of stable and functional ICT systems and timeous processing of the ratepayers’ bills.

Duties and Responsibilities

Installation and administration of Local Area Network (LAN)

Computer Hardware repairs and Maintenance

Network and Technical Support.

Website Development and upgrading.

Installation and maintenance of Software.

Ensures that all computer systems and networks function smoothly.

Troubleshoots hardware and software problems.

Troubleshoots network problems.

Establishes networking environment by designing system configuration and directing system installation.

Defines, documents, and enforces system standards.

Enforces network security.

Providing IT Support Services.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of a Diploma in Information and Communication Technology/ Computer or equivalent from recognized institutions.

Professional qualification in Networking.

KnowledgeofSophosXGfirewall.

Applicant should have at least two years’ experience.

Aged below 40 years.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send clearly labelled applications indicating position applied for. Applications in own handwriting accompanied by six copies of detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications should reach the undersigned:

The Town Secretary