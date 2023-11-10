IV Prevention, Care and Treatment Services (Medical Doctor)

Job Description

Support the Public Health Advisor in the roll out, day to day management and implementation of the combination prevention interventions and strengthen the HIV Care and treatment activities. The Technical Advisor (TA) will also advise on the programme design to achieve targets at the ZACH/PEPFAR designated sites and ensure good linkage to treatment of new HIV positive clients, manage the cervical cancer screening program, ensure that adherence to treatment among PLHIV on ART is high, improve access to viral load services among PLHIV on ART, ensure the scale up of TB/HIV collaborative activities such as TB preventive therapy (TPT) and HIV testing services among TB patients. The TA is responsible for all 75 ZACH supported sites, 13 sites being provided with technical assistance and the community outreach posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provides technical support related to prevention, management of HIV and approaches to advance retention of clients in care.

Contributes to the development of guidelines, tools and recommendations related to the implementation and evaluation of integrated HIV/AIDS activities within the project.

Support the development of appropriate work plans and strategies for related clinical and community services at ZACH head office as well as at provincial and district levels.

Assist the PHA in ensuring appropriate program monitoring and accurate programmatic reporting to the program manager.

Contribute to strengthening provision of the continuum of care for integrated HIV services (prevention, care and treatment with implementation of QA/QI strategies).

Develop concept notes for support visits to sites and district levels.

Review periodic reports (programmatic) submitted by provincial staff through ZACH coordinators

Support and supervision of the ZACH coordinators, and support of the provincial and district staff through the coordinators.

Contributes to the development of lessons learned from the project and other relevant projects that are related to community-based management of integrated HIV/AIDS services and apply these lessons to modify and improve the project.

Work closely with program coordinators and provincial technical teams to develop and monitor district annual work plans and budgets.

Represent ZACH at regular fora such as partner meetings, technical working groups, conferences, workshops etc.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Medicine.

Equivalent with a minimum of 5 years of relevant experience with NGO development programs, and experience with HIV/AIDS program management.

Possession of an MPH or similar post graduate degree in a related field is an added advantage.

Valid registration with the relevant professional bodies.

Familiarity with Zimbabwe health systems and NGOs is highly desirable.

Ability to keep abreast of advancements in the field of HIV/TB.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply

Deadline: 13 November 2023