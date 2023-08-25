January 2024 Intake: Talented & Economically-disadvantaged F4 and L6 Students (Harare, Gweru & Bulawayo)

Job Description

Welcome to the USAP Community School Application for January 2024 Intake

The USAP Community School (USAPCS) is accepting applications from qualified current F4 and L6 students to begin A Level as L6 students in January 2024. The two year A Level only boarding school which opened in January 2020 is run by the non-profit organization Education Matters on the belief that there are many determined and talented, economically-disadvantaged students in Zimbabwe who only lack financial resources and information to access bright educational futures.

The USAP program, which we have transitioned into this A Level school, started in 1999 and has successfully assisted over 600 students in the last 22 years to negotiate and finance the college admissions process. Alumni of the USAP program have studied at some of the world’s top most universities and many have continued to post graduate degrees and prestigious fellowships, while others have pursued professions of every description across the world, including many leading impactful initiatives in Zimbabwe and across the continent.

The USAP Community School will be a transformative/unique educational experience merging a rigorous Cambridge A Level science curriculum, an intensive English reading and writing class, classes in research methodologies, computer literacy, college preparation and the mentorship of our growing and active alumni network. We are a Quaker school based on values of integrity, service, equality and curiosity. Throughout their two year A Level education, students receive timely and individualized university advising complemented with contact with alumni at different levels of university or professional careers. Applicants should note that while many alumni of the USAP program have received funded university opportunities, acceptance into the USAP Community School does NOT guarantee future international university scholarships.