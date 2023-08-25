January 2024 Intake: Talented & Economically-disadvantaged F4 and L6 Students (Harare, Gweru & Bulawayo)

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Welcome to the USAP Community School Application for January 2024 Intake
The USAP Community School (USAPCS) is accepting applications from qualified current F4 and L6 students to begin A Level as L6 students in January 2024. The two year A Level only boarding school which opened in January 2020 is run by the non-profit organization Education Matters on the belief that there are many determined and talented, economically-disadvantaged students in Zimbabwe who only lack financial resources and information to access bright educational futures.
The USAP program, which we have transitioned into this A Level school, started in 1999 and has successfully assisted over 600 students in the last 22 years to negotiate and finance the college admissions process. Alumni of the USAP program have studied at some of the world’s top most universities and many have continued to post graduate degrees and prestigious fellowships, while others have pursued professions of every description across the world, including many leading impactful initiatives in Zimbabwe and across the continent.
The USAP Community School will be a transformative/unique educational experience merging a rigorous Cambridge A Level science curriculum, an intensive English reading and writing class, classes in research methodologies, computer literacy, college preparation and the mentorship of our growing and active alumni network. We are a Quaker school based on values of integrity, service, equality and curiosity. Throughout their two year A Level education, students receive timely and individualized university advising complemented with contact with alumni at different levels of university or professional careers. Applicants should note that while many alumni of the USAP program have received funded university opportunities, acceptance into the USAP Community School does NOT guarantee future international university scholarships.
Qualifications and Experience
- Given the COVID19 pandemic which closed schools for much of the past two years in Zimbabwe, we are accepting applications both from current Form 4 students as well as from students who wrote O level in 2021 and began L6 sciences in 2023 and are willing to start their L6 year again in 2024. Acceptance to USAPCS is very competitive; we encourage applicants to consider applying if they have received, or are projected to earn, mostly all As and possibly some Bs in their O level exams as reflected in school reports. We are looking for students who match all of our four USAP criteria to join the school: academic excellence, demonstrated leadership potential, a strong ethos of giving and economic disadvantage.
- To be eligible, you must be able to demonstrate financial disadvantage; that your family would not be capable of financing high quality A level education and university application processes on your own. Financial aid based on need is available, and no qualified student will be turned away for financial reasons.
How to Apply
To Apply please complete the application form on: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf8_IRSMQJlfIaY4ZbNeNwLgsfbTfzilz1m6LGYZEWre_FzcQ/formResponse?pli=1 and press submit when done. Alternatively return a paper pdf form together with the required documents listed by SWIFT/FedEx/DHL or in person, to reach our offices any Monday, Wednesday or Friday at one of the following locations:
- 23 Connaught Road in Avondale in Harare
- Gweru Memorial Library in Gweru
- NUST American Corner - 55 Jason Moyo, Bulawayo
Deadline: 22 September 2023
USAP Community School (USAPCS)
The USAP Community School is a residential 11th and 12th grade (A Level) school that educates high-achieving, low-income Zimbabwean students to excel at the world’s top universities and return home to build society. Our vision is to be a global leader in transformative education exclusively for low-income students, sustained by their own success through alumni support. The USAP Community School opened in 2020 and provides a transformative model ofStudents at Archery Club meeting education to bridge the gaps we had identified.
The USAP Community School aims to support young people who are thinking through how to address challenges in Zimbabwe, to start thinking about how to come home to build society before they ever leave.