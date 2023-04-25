Journeyperson: Print Finishers x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Operation of Print Finishing machines: Die cutter, Auto sewer, Three Knife Trimmer, Perfect Binder, Programmable Guillotines (label cutting), Inserter Stitcher and Folder.

Die making knowledge will be a distinct added advantage. Consistent production of products to meet customer specified product quality parameters and tolerances.

Production of orders with waste below set minimum thresholds.

Perform basic machine maintenance operations.

Training of Apprentices and supervision of Machine Assistants.

Provide complete shift performance reports.

Compliance with ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System requirements.

Qualifications and Experience

National Craft Certificate in Print Finishing and Converting.

25 years and above.

Minimum of 5 0' Levels including English and Mathematics.

Class 1 Journey person.

Three years post apprenticeship working experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested Candidates should send their written applications accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and copies of academic and professional certificates to:

The Head: Human Resources

Commercial Printing Division

102 Simon Mazorodze Road

Southerton

HARARE

Or E-mail: rkarikoga@natprint.co.zw

Deadline: 28 April 2023