Journeyperson: Print Finishers x2

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Operation of Print Finishing machines: Die cutter, Auto sewer, Three Knife Trimmer, Perfect Binder, Programmable Guillotines (label cutting), Inserter Stitcher and Folder.
- Die making knowledge will be a distinct added advantage. Consistent production of products to meet customer specified product quality parameters and tolerances.
- Production of orders with waste below set minimum thresholds.
- Perform basic machine maintenance operations.
- Training of Apprentices and supervision of Machine Assistants.
- Provide complete shift performance reports.
- Compliance with ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System requirements.
Qualifications and Experience
- National Craft Certificate in Print Finishing and Converting.
- 25 years and above.
- Minimum of 5 0' Levels including English and Mathematics.
- Class 1 Journey person.
- Three years post apprenticeship working experience.
Other
How to Apply
Interested Candidates should send their written applications accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and copies of academic and professional certificates to:
The Head: Human Resources
Commercial Printing Division
102 Simon Mazorodze Road
Southerton
HARARE
Or E-mail: rkarikoga@natprint.co.zw
Deadline: 28 April 2023