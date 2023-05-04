Job Description
Practical Brands is a Digital Marketing and Branding Solutions company and is looking for a Junior Graphics Designer We are looking for a passion driven individual with high graphic skill levels. Should have a very creative mind and be Competent Globally.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Design Fliers, Logos, Leaflets etc. within the specified time
- Bring in creative ideas to keep the company growing.
- Create visual concepts to communicate information.
- Defining requirements, visualizing and creating graphics including illustrations, logos, layouts and photos.
Qualifications and Experience
- A qualification in graphics design will be an added advantage
- A working knowledge of Adobe illustrator, Photoshop and Corel Draw is a must
- Motion Graphics and Video editing will be an added advantage
- Ability to demonstrate creativity and originality through a professional portfolio.
- Ability to grasp concepts quickly.
- Excellent Communication and Interpersonal Skills.
Other
How to Apply
Applications should be accompanied by a comprehensive CV, a portfolio of your creative design. Please send applications to: careers@practicalbrands.co.zw, or on Whatsapp 0773908490 clearly stating the position in the subject line.
Deadline: 19 May 2023