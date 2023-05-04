Job Description

Practical Brands is a Digital Marketing and Branding Solutions company and is looking for a Junior Graphics Designer We are looking for a passion driven individual with high graphic skill levels. Should have a very creative mind and be Competent Globally.

Duties and Responsibilities

Design Fliers, Logos, Leaflets etc. within the specified time

Bring in creative ideas to keep the company growing.

Create visual concepts to communicate information.

Defining requirements, visualizing and creating graphics including illustrations, logos, layouts and photos.

Qualifications and Experience

A qualification in graphics design will be an added advantage

A working knowledge of Adobe illustrator, Photoshop and Corel Draw is a must

Motion Graphics and Video editing will be an added advantage

Ability to demonstrate creativity and originality through a professional portfolio.

Ability to grasp concepts quickly.

Excellent Communication and Interpersonal Skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be accompanied by a comprehensive CV, a portfolio of your creative design. Please send applications to: careers@practicalbrands.co.zw, or on Whatsapp 0773908490 clearly stating the position in the subject line.

Deadline: 19 May 2023