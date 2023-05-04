Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Practical Action

Junior Graphics Designer

Practical Action
May. 19, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Practical Brands is a Digital Marketing and Branding Solutions company and is looking for a Junior Graphics Designer We are looking for a passion driven individual with high graphic skill levels. Should have a very creative mind and be Competent Globally.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Design Fliers, Logos, Leaflets etc. within the specified time
  • Bring in creative ideas to keep the company growing.
  • Create visual concepts to communicate information.
  • Defining requirements, visualizing and creating graphics including illustrations, logos, layouts and photos.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A qualification in graphics design will be an added advantage
  • A working knowledge of Adobe illustrator, Photoshop and Corel Draw is a must
  • Motion Graphics and Video editing will be an added advantage
  • Ability to demonstrate creativity and originality through a professional portfolio.
  • Ability to grasp concepts quickly.
  • Excellent Communication and Interpersonal Skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be accompanied by a comprehensive CV, a portfolio of your creative design. Please send applications to: careers@practicalbrands.co.zw, or on Whatsapp 0773908490 clearly stating the position in the subject line.

Deadline: 19 May 2023

Practical Action

Practical Action is a development charity registered in the United Kingdom which works directly in four regions of the developing world – Latin America, East Africa, Southern Africa and South Asia, with particular concentration on Peru, Bolivia, Kenya, Sudan, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Related Jobs

Buy Phones on Credit.

More