Junior Metallurgist (Mutare)

Job Description

Looking for someone who will participate in activities related to the analysis and interpretation of metallurgical information for our mining company.

Duties and Responsibilities

Independently handles analysis of metallurgical information.

Using professional knowledge, acts as an advisor to a variety of internal requests.

Proposes new work approaches, methods, and policies to optimize performance and to ensure adherence to industry regulations and organizational standards.

Contributes to the development of policies and practices related to metallurgy.

Keeps on top of trends related to metallurgy and incorporates this information into work assignments.

Monitors processes related to metallurgy and implements approved recommendations for maximizing operational efficiencies.

Actively seeks mentorship and learning to improve product or technical knowledge and skill set.

Participates in task forces related to area of expertise.

Investigates, researches, and analyzes information and issues related to metallurgy

Prepares technical reports and documentation to ensure compliance with industry and operational requirements.

Creates and analyzes databases to gather information, improve performance, production, and reduce costs.

Conducts tests of mineral ores and metals before and during processing to determine their metallurgical properties.

Researches and recommends physical and chemical methods to separate minerals and metals from their ores.

Assists with training and skill development on technical issues in metallurgy.

Provides information on operating standards, compliance requirements, and policies.

Assist and support the metallurgical lab in maintaining and preserving data.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Science degree in extractive metallurgy or Metallurgical Engineering.

Ability to design reports.

Mining experience.

Ability to learn quickly.

Ability to function within the qualifications outlined in the attached physical demands sheets.

Other

How to Apply

To apply you can send your current CVs to: careerszwe@gmail.com

Deadline: 03 September 2023