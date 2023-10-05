Key Account Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Engages with Key Corporate Accounts and oversees account management, member education, information dissemination, and query resolution to maintain retention levels as per set targets.

Conducts daily key account visits to review performance and submits a call report to Regional Account Manager.

Monitors that the Key Accounts are paying their monthly contributions to the Society as agreed and notifies members that have overdue accounts before their accounts are suspended or terminated by Customer Service.

Liaises with Customer Service team for Key Accounts debt collection initiatives.

Checks and monitors through monthly reports the membership movement (terminations and additions) of the Key Corporate Account.

Formulates, design and implements plans to build strong and good relationship with the key accounts.

Monitors and reviews the Key Accounts performance through customer feedback, surveys and weekly dashboards and recommends mitigatory measures.

Updates Key Accounts on new developments and ensures delivery and understanding of the same.

Prepares daily, weekly and monthly Regional Account reports and submits to Regional Account Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

First degree in Business Management, Sales and Marketing Management or equivalent.

Post qualification in Sales & Marketing is an added advantage.

At least 4 years’ experience.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to plan and organise in line with job requirements.

Ability to analyse and solve work related problems while achieving the right outcome simultaneously.

Excellent time management and teamwork skills.

Clean class 4 Driver`s License.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 12 October 2023