Key Account Manager: Public Sector (Harare)
Job Description
Softwarehouse trading as Paynow is a rapidly growing equal-opportunity employer seeking a results-driven Key Account Manager for its Public Sector vertical. The job incumbent will be responsible for driving revenue growth, improving sales, maintaining and developing relationships with existing and potential public sector/government clients, such as ministries, departments, agencies, parastatals and local authorities. The ideal candidate will also be responsible for identifying and pursuing new opportunities, negotiating contracts, closing deals, and ensuring customer satisfaction. The role requires a customer centric mindset, knowledge of CRM systems, ability to adapt to change and thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
The position reports to the Business Development Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conducts market research and analysis to identify revenue growth opportunities within the public sector.
- Develops & implements effective strategies to acquire new clients and expand existing client relationships.
- Builds & maintains strong relationships with key stakeholders including government officials & decision makers.
- Tracks & reports on key performance indicators to measure the effectiveness of revenue growth initiatives.
- Provides regular updates & recommendations to management on revenue growth strategies & performance.
- Collaborates with cross-functional teams such as sales, marketing, and operations to align efforts and maximize revenue potential.
- Conducts regular check-ins with clients to understand their goals, challenges and feedback.
- Collaborates with product & technical support to resolve client issues effectively.
- Educates clients on the features & functionalities of our products & services.
- Identifies upselling & cross selling opportunities based on client needs and usage patterns.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, Electronic Commerce, Business Management or related field
- At least 3+ years’ related experience.
- Proven experience in revenue growth, business development or sales within the public sector.
- Ability to work independently & collaboratively in a fast paced , dynamic environment.
- Team player and highly assertive.
- Strong written and verbal communication skills.
- High attention to detail.
- Proficients in CRM Systems.
- In depth knowledge of the public sector market including government procurement processes & regulations.
- Self motivated & results oriented with a track record of meeting or exceeding revenue targets.
- Understanding of market dynamics and customer behavior.
- Excellent communication & negotiation skills with the ability to build rapport with clients & stakeholders.
Deadline: 18 October 2023
