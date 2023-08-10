Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Key Accounts Manager (Harare)
Job Description
We are looking for a dynamic, proactive team player with genuine integrity, desire to ensure the development, validation, communication, and efficient implementation of new or changing items/services to strengthen our Sales Team in National Foods Ltd on the position of Key Account Manager.
Suitably qualified candidates are invited to apply for the Key Accounts Manager vacancy that has arisen in our Stockfeeds Business Unit.
As the Key Accounts Manager, you will be tasked to drive top-line growth and deliver channel, customer, category, and brand sales targets in volume and value in line with the Stockfeeds Annual Category Sales Strategy.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Extracts and formulates volumes for the Category Sales Plan from the Sales and Marketing Strategy.
- Develops Annual Category Budget for Key Customers and submits for approval to the Sales and Marketing Executive.
- Develops annual turnover projection for approval by Sales and Marketing Executive.
- Prepares weekly and monthly Sales Plan Forecast with the Customer and shares with the relevant sections (Production, Procurement, Nutrition and Finance).
- Prepares the demand forecast by analysing category demand patterns and submits data to the Sales and Marketing Executive
- Understands raw material quality and advises usage before production of the feed, while simultaneously advising Customers on how best to utilise the feed.
- Carries out technical consultancy for Key Customers.
- Resolves Customer’s complaints through engagements with the technical and production team using RCA model.
- Identifies and grows new Sales opportunities with existing and new potential Customers in Geographical Zones.
- Develops proposals for potential Customers and seeks approval from Sales and Marketing Executive prior to implementation.
- Prepares bids to supply for NGO programmes for approval by the Sales and Marketing Executive Communicates Market rate and trends to Senior Management in the Business Unit.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of 4 to 5 years’ experience, coupled with a Bsc. Hons. in Animal Science or equivalent, plus:
- The passion to deliver and meet targets.
- The drive for growth, innovation, and teamwork.
- The zeal to provide guidance and share acquired knowledge with subordinates
Other
How to Apply
In return, National Foods offers you an exciting and evolving environment where your performance will be quickly recognized, and rewarded.
If you are seeking to build a career within a reputable organisation where you will form part of solid and supportive leadership team, please submit your CV to: recruitment@natfood.co.zw
Deadline: 18 August 2023
