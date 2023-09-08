Kiosk Teller (Gwanda)

Job Description

Provide top-class service to BANCABC ‘s Banking customers in a professional and friendly manner, through account transactions, providing information and advice to banking customers and non-customers on the Bank’s products and services, paying special attention to detail, policy and procedures.

Duties and Responsibilities

Customer Service.

Cross-selling of bank’s products and services.

Processing Foreign currency switches for all currencies.

Redemption of remittances.

Cash withdrawals and deposit-taking.

Transaction capturing.

ATM custodian.

Always maintain a high level of customer service.

Adhere to policy and procedure both internal and external for the protection of the customer.

To complete all customer transactions efficiently and accurately.

Be confident to raise any concerns over discrepancies at the first point of realization.

Communicate with the customer articulately and accurately, paying attention to detail and always using the customer's name.

Deal with customer complaints and enquiries in a professional and courteous manner.

Take ownership for customer issues acknowledging how to escalate with respect and discretion towards the customer.

Offer advice or alternatives that will benefit the customer.

Promote the benefits of alternative methods of banking, by actively assisting where applicable.

Treating colleagues and clients with respect, understanding, consideration, knowledge, and skill.

Remain compliant when signing for documents, or when carrying out tasks that involve dual control.

Answer the telephone in a timely and professional manner.

To adapt positively to change(s) in working practices or environment.

Cash balancing on a regular basis.

Attend to and resolve basic technical failures (first-line support.

Provide accurate information to customers at all times.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 2 ‘A’ Levels.

At least 5 ‘O’ levels including Mathematics and English.

Studying towards an IOBZ qualification an added advantage.

1 Year experience in Telling preferably in a banking environment.

Skills and Competencies:

Good problem-solving skills, expressing the ability to question, listen and understand and respond to customer queries timely.

The ability to show empathy (where necessary) to diffuse and resolve customer dissatisfaction.

Friendly, cheerful and well groomed.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Ability to use own initiative.

Strong time management skills.

Team player with ability to work in a dynamic cultural environment.

Knowledge of legal and regulatory issues typical for the country banking system.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should e-mail their CVs to: Careerszim@bancabc.co.zw with the Heading: “Teller - Gwanda”. The candidates should also specify the Branch/location for which they are applying e.g., Teller – Gwanda.