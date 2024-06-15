Kitchen Attaché (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above position that has arisen in the organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

Menu planning and development: Assist in creating menus that meet client preferences and dietary requirements. Help with recipe research and development.

Food preparation and cooking: Assist in preparing and cooking food for events, following recipes and portion guidelines. Assist with food presentation and garnishing.

Customer service: Provide friendly and professional customer service to clients and guests. Respond to inquiries, address concerns, and ensure guest satisfaction.

Inventory management: Assist in tracking and managing inventory of food, beverages, and supplies. Help with ordering and stock rotation.

Safety and hygiene: Adhere to food safety and sanitation standards, including proper handling, storage, and disposal of food. Follow health and safety protocols during food preparation and service.

Qualifications and Experience

Must be studying a diploma in Culinary Arts OR Skills or Equivalent.

Detail oriented.

Must possess effective time management skills

Excellent communication skills.

Basic Problem-solving skills.

Excellent organizational skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates with relevant requirements should forward their applications in writing with detailed C.Vs not later than the 18th of June 2024 to: Email: recruitment@stanneshospital.co.zw\