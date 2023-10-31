Knowledge Management and Communications Officer (Harare)

Job Description

The 5-year USAID-funded Improving MNCH services project’s goal is to Improve maternal, neonatal, and child health (MNCH) outcomes through increasing access to quality MNCH services and strengthening health services in five targeted provinces in Zimbabwe (Manicaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland South, Midlands, and Mashonaland West). This project will provide Technical Assistance (TA) to strengthen the technical capacity of MOHCC at the national, provincial, and district levels to scale up high-impact MNCH Interventions; enhance planning, distribution, and retention of MNCH health workforce in implementation areas; reinforce planning, management, and coordination of essential commodities and equipment procurement.

Position Summary

The Knowledge Management and Communications Officer, under the supervision and technical oversight of the Chief of Party, is responsible for the implementation of knowledge management and communication activities, driving FHI 360’s knowledge management strategy with an emphasis on generating new knowledge based on existing activities under the MNCH project, capturing, storing and sharing the knowledge internally and externally to advance organizational performance and FHI 360’s impact to its beneficiaries. The KMCO will work with project staff, USAID, the Ministry of Health and Child Care, and local implementing partners to ensure that knowledge management and communications activities are appropriate and meet the donor and project’s needs.