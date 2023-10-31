Knowledge Management and Communications Officer (Harare)
Job Description
The 5-year USAID-funded Improving MNCH services project’s goal is to Improve maternal, neonatal, and child health (MNCH) outcomes through increasing access to quality MNCH services and strengthening health services in five targeted provinces in Zimbabwe (Manicaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland South, Midlands, and Mashonaland West). This project will provide Technical Assistance (TA) to strengthen the technical capacity of MOHCC at the national, provincial, and district levels to scale up high-impact MNCH Interventions; enhance planning, distribution, and retention of MNCH health workforce in implementation areas; reinforce planning, management, and coordination of essential commodities and equipment procurement.
Position Summary
The Knowledge Management and Communications Officer, under the supervision and technical oversight of the Chief of Party, is responsible for the implementation of knowledge management and communication activities, driving FHI 360’s knowledge management strategy with an emphasis on generating new knowledge based on existing activities under the MNCH project, capturing, storing and sharing the knowledge internally and externally to advance organizational performance and FHI 360’s impact to its beneficiaries. The KMCO will work with project staff, USAID, the Ministry of Health and Child Care, and local implementing partners to ensure that knowledge management and communications activities are appropriate and meet the donor and project’s needs.
Supervisor: Chief of Party.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop and implement a knowledge management strategy to improve organizational effectiveness and efficiency by working together with the Senior Management Team and project staff.
- Ensures project staff are capitated on capturing, storing, synthesis, accessing, sharing and dissemination of knowledge including making maximum use of internal resources such as Connect, Vine, SharePoint and other platforms.
- Ensures that FHI 360’s various knowledge management (KM) platforms are updated, involving support to project teams in updating SharePoint, Vine, uploading deliverables to the USG clearing house, working with the RO and Corporate Communications to keep Connect (the intranet) and the website updated.
- Develop, curate, and implement systems to disseminate knowledge products (abstracts, briefs, manuscripts) on project lessons learnt, best practices, success stories, innovations etc in collaboration with project staff and stakeholders. Promoting knowledge sharing culture.
- Plans, manages, facilitates, and creates curriculum for knowledge and project quality sharing events and outreach including seminars/webinars, workshops, conferences, trainings, and peer learning sessions.
- Collaborate with FHI 360 HQ, Regional, USAID, MOHCC and other key stakeholders on learning and organizational knowledge development and sharing projects.
- Develops and supports communities of practice to advance FHI 360 technical leadership, knowledge generation and sharing, and other strategic and operational objectives.
- Handles strategic communication for the country office (internal and external) to promote visibility of the country office achievements and effective stakeholder engagement.
- Assisting the CR and Project Leads with both internal and external communications, for effective staff, partner, and client relationship management; for instance, drafting approval requests for the donor, crafting emails to staff on strategic matters, reviewing MOUs, etc.
- Provides senior level support on CO Platform operations, in support of the COP/CR.
- Assists the CR and Human Resources (HR) lead to ensure all staff welfare issues are addressed properly, efficiently, and judiciously, including advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts, safeguarding staff, implementing partners and beneficiaries, ensuring a favorable working environment, and promoting locally led development.
- Contributes to the CO’s business development and diversification (BDD) activities, in collaboration with the CR, the SMT, the RO and HQ BDD units.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (business, international relations, communications, public health, social sciences or other relevant field, knowledge management). Master’s degree is an added advantage.
- Program Management (PM) Certification preferred.
- Knowledge management certification and experience preferred.
- A minimum of six years of relevant experience with project/program management principles and practices as well as applicable rules, regulations, and policies associated with international development and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).
- Familiarity with donor-funded, INGO/NGO-led international development programs in Zimbabwe.
- Well-developed written and oral communication skills, including fluency in English.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications such as MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.
- Ability to travel to implementation districts at approximately 25% time.
- Considerable experience in working in public health/international development programs funded by US government or other international donors, with progressive responsibility over time.
- Ability to analyze and interpret issues, propose, and implement solutions relying on knowledge of professional standards, principles, and sound judgement.
- Ability to conduct qualitative and quantitative research. Experience in monitoring, evaluation desirable.
- Strong organizational, communication skills and attention to detail.
- Demonstrated management, supervision, networking, and leadership skills working with large, complex programs.
- Strong knowledge of strategic planning, administrative, and knowledge management systems.
- Ability to work well with others and to develop and maintain compatibility among project staff.
- Strong inter-personal and negotiation skills, including expertise in building effective relationship with key internal and external stakeholders.
- Demonstrated success in multicultural environments is required.
- Ability to manage tight deadlines and deliver high volumes of work with minimal supervision.
- SharePoint, Vine, DEC, Connect knowledge and/or experience an asset.
- Ability to build strong relationships across a diverse group of stakeholders and users.
- Understanding of online communities and engagement techniques.
This job posting summarizes the main duties of the job. It neither prescribes nor restricts the exact tasks that may be assigned to carry out these duties. This document should not be construed in any way to represent a contract of employment. Management reserves the right to review and revise this document at any time.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 02 November 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
FHI 360
.