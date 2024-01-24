Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Zuva Petroleum

Lab Assistant (Harare)

Zuva Petroleum
Jan. 24, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the position of a LAB ASSISTANT based in Harare.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Prepare lab equipment for upcoming experiments and tests.
  • Prepare samples/ specimens.
  • Clean and maintain laboratory equipment.
  • Use testing items and subjects to gather results.
  • Gather data and information from test subjects.
  • Follow methodologies in carrying routine tasks.
  • Research relevant topics and gather information/data.
  • Maintain work area and equipment.
  • Provide administrative assistance to the Laboratory Technician.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in Laboratory Science, Chemical Technology, Chemistry, Quality Control or equivalent.
  • Minimum of 1 years' experience in Laboratory, Fuel Quality or equivalent.
  • Clear verbal and written communication.
  • Ability to prepare accurate reports if required.
  • Ability to plan daily and weekly work in line with job requirements.
  • Ability to solve work related problems to achieve the correct outcomes at the relevant hierarchical level.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae are to be submitted to: humanresources@zuvapetroleum.co.zw

Deadline: 24 January 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Zuva Petroleum

Zuva is a Zimbabwean company that was formed in 2010 and through our lineage we boast of more than 80 years of industry leading presence in this country. We are one of Africa's leading integrated energy companies operating from Zimbabwe.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Laboratory Technician

Deadline:
Zuva Petroleum
Zuva Petroleum

Lab Technician (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback