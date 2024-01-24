Lab Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the position of a LAB ASSISTANT based in Harare.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepare lab equipment for upcoming experiments and tests.

Prepare samples/ specimens.

Clean and maintain laboratory equipment.

Use testing items and subjects to gather results.

Gather data and information from test subjects.

Follow methodologies in carrying routine tasks.

Research relevant topics and gather information/data.

Maintain work area and equipment.

Provide administrative assistance to the Laboratory Technician.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Laboratory Science, Chemical Technology, Chemistry, Quality Control or equivalent.

Minimum of 1 years' experience in Laboratory, Fuel Quality or equivalent.

Clear verbal and written communication.

Ability to prepare accurate reports if required.

Ability to plan daily and weekly work in line with job requirements.

Ability to solve work related problems to achieve the correct outcomes at the relevant hierarchical level.

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae are to be submitted to: humanresources@zuvapetroleum.co.zw

Deadline: 24 January 2024