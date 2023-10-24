Lab Technician (Harare)

Job Description

Prodairy, a world-class manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, is seeking an organized and responsible individual to join our team as a Lab Technician.

Duties and Responsibilities

Performs in-line checks and monitors processes.

Samples and tests raw materials.

ecords results for all tests performed in the laboratory.

Ensures that tests carried out are up-to-date and presentable.

Carries out inspections in the processing area.

Implementation of ISO systems.

Adheres to safety, health environment, and quality systems.

Any other duties as may be required from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 2 years’ experience in a similar role.

Degree in Food Processing or Equivalent

Software: Computer Literacy/Excel added advantage.

Knowledge of Laboratory Equipment/Manufacturing

Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.

Personality: Excellent verbal and written communication skills

FMCG Manufacturing.

Fast-paced culture

Other

How to Apply

If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

Deadline: 25 October 2023