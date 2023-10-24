Lab Technician (Harare)
Prodairy (Private) Limited
Job Description
Prodairy, a world-class manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, is seeking an organized and responsible individual to join our team as a Lab Technician.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Performs in-line checks and monitors processes.
- Samples and tests raw materials.
- ecords results for all tests performed in the laboratory.
- Ensures that tests carried out are up-to-date and presentable.
- Carries out inspections in the processing area.
- Implementation of ISO systems.
- Adheres to safety, health environment, and quality systems.
- Any other duties as may be required from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 2 years’ experience in a similar role.
- Degree in Food Processing or Equivalent
- Software: Computer Literacy/Excel added advantage.
- Knowledge of Laboratory Equipment/Manufacturing
- Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
- Personality: Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- FMCG Manufacturing.
- Fast-paced culture
Other
How to Apply
If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
Deadline: 25 October 2023
