Prodairy (Private) Limited

Lab Technician (Harare)

Prodairy (Private) Limited
Oct. 25, 2023
Job Description

Prodairy, a world-class manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, is seeking an organized and responsible individual to join our team as a Lab Technician.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Performs in-line checks and monitors processes.
  • Samples and tests raw materials.
  • ecords results for all tests performed in the laboratory.
  • Ensures that tests carried out are up-to-date and presentable.
  • Carries out inspections in the processing area.
  • Implementation of ISO systems.
  • Adheres to safety, health environment, and quality systems.
  • Any other duties as may be required from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 2 years’ experience in a similar role.
  • Degree in Food Processing or Equivalent
  • Software: Computer Literacy/Excel added advantage.
  • Knowledge of Laboratory Equipment/Manufacturing
  • Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
  • Personality: Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • FMCG Manufacturing.
  • Fast-paced culture

Other

How to Apply

If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

Deadline: 25 October 2023

Prodairy (Private) Limited

.

