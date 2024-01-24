Lab Technician (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the positior of a lab technician based in Harare.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conduct fuel and effluent laboratory tests related to product quality in line with IMS standards and regulatory requirements.

Receives, label and analyses product samples Diesel, Unleaded Petrol, Ethanol, Blended Petrol, lubricants, effluent water, etc.) across all Zuva Business entities.

Conducts experiments under defined conditions to verify/reject hypotheses using refined scientific methods.

Organises and stores all chemicals substances, fluids, and compressed gases according to safety instructions.

Records all data and results in specified forms (paper and electronic).

Determines requirements, maintains Laboratory equipment, and prepares purchase requisitions for laboratory supplies.

Prepares reports based on findings of experiments.

Come up with corrective action plans and remediation for non-conforming effluent and product.

Coordinates and leads the treatment of effluent and waste management for all Zuva entities.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Laboratory Science, Chemical Technology, Chemistry, Quality Control or equivalent.

First Degree in Chemical Technology, Chemistry and Quality Control, or equivalent will be a distinct added advantage.

A minimum of two (2) years’ experience in Laboratory, Fuel Quality monitoring or equivalent.

Knowledge of Laboratory and ISO Standards.

Clean Class 2 Drivers License.

Skills And Competencies:

Ability to collect samples, investigate and communicate results and corrective action.

Ability to lead, supervise and develop staff.

Clear verbal and written communication and ability to prepare accurate reports.

Ability to plan and organise in line with job requirements.

Ability to analyse and solve work related problems to achieve the correct outcomes.

Ability to interact, negotiate (where applicable) and achieve targets.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae are to be submitted to: humanresources@zuvapetroleum.co.zw