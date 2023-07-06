Laboratory Analysts x2 (Harare)
Job Description
The role’s main objective is to provide a service to the Production Department by testing of raw materials, in-process samples and finished products and capturing the results to ensure adherence to quality management system. The role also involves testing customer returns to the laboratory.
The employee will be responsible to partake in 5S -, Problem Solving - and Safety activities in accordance to WCM and set standards.
Duties and Responsibilities
EHS:
- Maintain safe and clean work environment by ensuring compliance with established policies and procedures.
- Ensure compliance with EHS and regulations and guidelines to uphold quality standards.
- Conduct safety checks as per safety checklist based on standard procedure.
- Conducting SMATS and participating in Tool Box Talks as per safety requirements.
- Assist with investigation of accidents and incidents, as required.
- Contribute towards sustainability initiatives to achieve group targets.
- Ensure work areas including equipment in use are safe, and all EHS programs are adhered to at all times.
- Ensure maintenance and cleanliness of laboratory by following good housekeeping principles and 5S system.
Quality:
- Ensure compliance with quality expectations of the customer and company, within agreed set targets.
- Carry out testing of raw materials, production stream lines and final products as per quality control plant (both Gyproc and Weber product lines) and communicate any deviations in a timely manner to the Process Engineer and Production Supervisor for corrective actions upon deviation.
- Measuring additives (chemicals) to be used by mixing and bagging operators according to the product to be manufactured and plaster setting time properties.
- Carrying out bin stock calculations at the end of every shift and communicating these to the Process Engineer.
- Compilation of daily report highlighting the previous day process performance as set by the Process Engineer, trending the data and commenting on any deviations encountered.
- Minimise rework generated during production, as per set targets.
- Reviewing and updating SOPs with the Process Engineer.
- Maintaining laboratory equipment and ordering replacements for consumables in time,
- Consulting the Process Engineer in developing new testing procedures and technologies which can be incorporated in SOPs to improve product quality.
- Ensure all tests conducted are documented on the relevant quality control test sheets
- Assisting Process Engineer with new product development initiatives.
- Any duties as assigned by Process Engineer.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 O’ levels.
- National Diploma Metallurgical Assaying/ Chemical Technology.
Specific Work Experience, Knowledge and Skills required to fulfil the role:
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in a laboratory environment, in a continuous process manufacturing/mineral processing environment.
- Computer Literacy: MS Office & SAGE/ SAP.
- Excellent communication and presentation skills.
- Application/ Knowledge of basic tools (OPLs, SOPs, Tags, QKs,’s EWO, etc).
- Knowledge of and can work within ISO9001, ISO14001 and OH&S 45001 systems.
- Analytical and trouble shooting ability.
- Report writing.
- WCM knowledge would be advantageous.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send CVs and application letters to: hr@gyproc.co.zw
Deadline: 13 July 2023
Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe
Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe is a leader in the supply of lightweight wall finishing plasters and tile adhesives.