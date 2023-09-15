Laboratory Assistant
Job Description
FACULTY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assisting in preparing and running practicals for Biological Sciences and Biotechnology undergraduate modules.
- Assisting in procurement of reagents, equipment and services for the department.
- Assisting in the calibration and maintenance of laboratory equipment.
- Assisting in the general maintenance of laboratories in the department.
- Assisting in the execution of community engagement projects.
- Any other business assigned by the department.
- Cleaning apparatus, and lab space.
Qualifications and Experience
- National Certificate in Applied Biological Technology or equivalent.
- National Diploma in Applied Biological Technology or equivalent is an added advantage.
- Working experience in relevant fields is an added advantage.
How to Apply
Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number(s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:
The Deputy Registrar, Human Resources
Midlands State University
Application documents must be in a single scan pdf format. Applicants should clearly state the post being applied for in the email subject line. It should also be noted that non-adherence to any of the above-mentioned instructions will cause the application to be disqualified.
This advert will remain active until all the advertised posts have been filled.
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be communicated to. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.