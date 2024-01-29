Laboratory Officer (Harare)

Reporting to the Laboratory Advisor and Survey Coordinator, the Laboratory Officer is responsible for overseeing the satellite laboratory component of the KP BBS Study. The Laboratory Officer will work closely with the survey partner NMRL to ensure that laboratory samples are correctly collected, processed, and transported promptly.

Contract Duration: 6 Months

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage work schedules for Field Team members and align with the supply chain to ensure all necessary materials are available when needed for ground-level survey implementation activities.

Oversee ground-level supply chain, including submitting timely requests, recording, receipt, and ensuring correct storage of all necessary survey implementation laboratory materials.

Provide oversight for all satellite laboratory activities and ensure adherence to standard operating procedures on all satellite laboratory activities.

Coordinate shipment of samples from Satellite laboratories to the Central Laboratory.

Help in resolving QA/QC as well as any data testing result discrepancies between field and satellite laboratories and any other testing discrepancies.

To manage and control the laboratory protocol and services as required in the implementation of the KP BBS Survey

Provide technical expertise, leadership, and mentoring to laboratory staff based at the satellite laboratory.

Perform any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in medical laboratory science or related field.

Registration with the Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientists Council of Zimbabwe (MLCSCZ).

At least 3 years’ experience in laboratory systems and optimization and service delivery management within the context of HIV programs.

Experience with lab-related data management systems, including but not limited to Laboratory Management Information Systems (LMIS) preferred.

Proficient in MS Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint.

Excellent interpersonal management and communication skills.

Ability to work independently with strong problem-solving skills.

Other

Commitment to Diversity:

Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, national ID, and certified copies of certificates indicating the position applied for to: bbskpvacancy@zimttech.org

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

