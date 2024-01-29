Laboratory Officer (Harare)
Job Description
Background
We are seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of Laboratory Officer. Zim-TTECH is a registered Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 125/23). Its activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.
Summary
Reporting to the Laboratory Advisor and Survey Coordinator, the Laboratory Officer is responsible for overseeing the satellite laboratory component of the KP BBS Study. The Laboratory Officer will work closely with the survey partner NMRL to ensure that laboratory samples are correctly collected, processed, and transported promptly.
Contract Duration: 6 Months
Duties and Responsibilities
- Manage work schedules for Field Team members and align with the supply chain to ensure all necessary materials are available when needed for ground-level survey implementation activities.
- Oversee ground-level supply chain, including submitting timely requests, recording, receipt, and ensuring correct storage of all necessary survey implementation laboratory materials.
- Provide oversight for all satellite laboratory activities and ensure adherence to standard operating procedures on all satellite laboratory activities.
- Coordinate shipment of samples from Satellite laboratories to the Central Laboratory.
- Help in resolving QA/QC as well as any data testing result discrepancies between field and satellite laboratories and any other testing discrepancies.
- To manage and control the laboratory protocol and services as required in the implementation of the KP BBS Survey
- Provide technical expertise, leadership, and mentoring to laboratory staff based at the satellite laboratory.
- Perform any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in medical laboratory science or related field.
- Registration with the Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientists Council of Zimbabwe (MLCSCZ).
- At least 3 years’ experience in laboratory systems and optimization and service delivery management within the context of HIV programs.
- Experience with lab-related data management systems, including but not limited to Laboratory Management Information Systems (LMIS) preferred.
- Proficient in MS Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint.
- Excellent interpersonal management and communication skills.
- Ability to work independently with strong problem-solving skills.
Other
Commitment to Diversity:
Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, national ID, and certified copies of certificates indicating the position applied for to: bbskpvacancy@zimttech.org
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 31 January 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zim-TTECH is a locally registered health trust established by experienced and passionate public health professionals who have a demonstrated track record in improving clinical services and revitalizing health systems. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information in 44 districts in Zimbabwe. Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the Zim-PAAC consortium (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control). Additionally, the Zim-PAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane). The contract of employment is for five (5) months from May 2023 to the 29th of September 2023.
Address: 10 Natal Road Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe
Website: www.imttech.org