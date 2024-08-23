Laboratory Procurement and Supply Chain Management (PSM) Expert (Harare)
Job Description
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI) is a not-for-profit human development organisation which is registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 17/22). ZHI’s mission is to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable high-impact, integrated health interventions to the communities we serve, while working with and strengthening existing institutions.
ZHI is currently in the process of applying for a grant with the Local Fund Agent (LFA) under Global Fund. The LFA is a crucial component of the Global Fund’s system of oversight and risk management. Its principal role is to provide informed and independent professional advice about the capacity of Principal Recipients (PR) to manage the implementation of activities funded under grants (including a PR’s capacity to oversee implementation of activities by Sub-Recipients), to make recommendations concerning periodic disbursement of grant funds, to review grant performance when a grant is being considered for renewal, and to provide the Global Fund Secretariat on an ongoing basis with relevant information on issues or risks which might affect grant performance. Recruitment is contingent upon successful award of the project.
Basic Function
The Laboratory PSM Expect will support the timely implementation of all Laboratory PSM related interventions and activities within ZHI Global Fund Local Fund Agent. The expect will conduct reviews and spot checks on different aspects of the laboratory product management such as quantification, procurement, stock inventory, and cross analyses of logistics and health data to assess the coherence / quality of data in order to submit relevant and practical recommendations to the Global Fund to strengthen grant implementation.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The Laboratory PSM Expect will support the strengthening of PSM with increased focus on public health Laboratory commodity management.
- The implementation of ZHI PSM interventions and activities.
- Laboratory content development and upgrade; The development of guidance documents, concept notes, SOPs, capacity building events etc.
- The management/coordination of grant Supply Chain Management Systems (SCMS) interventions and activities.
- Grant stakeholder management effort including support to SRs’ The strengthening of Logistic Management Coordination Units ( LMCUs); The development and/or upgrade/review of SCMS tools.
- Project-level SCMS data management and result measurement.
- Represent the project within the SCMS community; Participate in national SCMS technical working group [TWG] meetings and other coordination platforms.
- Participate in any other activities related to the above functions.
Qualifications and Experience
- Advanced University Degree in Medical Laboratory sciences or pharmacy; Professional training in procurement and supply management (PSM) of health products, logistics and/or public health is desirable.
- A minimum of 10 years of professional experience working in laboratory services and the management of diagnostic products including.
- Experience with international agencies on strengthening laboratory services and/or diagnostic product/equipment matters.
- Experience with and strong understanding of the diagnostic platforms used for the management of HIV/AIDS, TB and malaria programs in limited resource settings.
- Working knowledge of procurement and supply chain good practices for diagnostic products.
- Good understanding of the WHO prequalification program and the work of the Global Harmonization Task Force (GHTF).
- Experience in preparing policy documents and technical guidelines.
- Must have national work experience.
- Must have good written and spoken English.
Knowledge, Skills and abilities:
- Demonstrated knowledge of strategic planning, administrative, and financial management systems.
- Excellent written, oral communication and interpersonal skills as well as demonstrated ability to manage a team.
- Ability to manage tight deadlines and deliver high volumes of work with minimal supervision.
- Well-developed computer skills.
- Proven expertise in working with and understanding Quality Assurance (QA) systems, the selection of laboratory diagnostics and the implementation of diagnostic programs, especially in resource-limited settings.
Other
