Laboratory Scientist

Job Description

Applications are invited from competent suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the position based at Corporate 24 Hospital along Josiah Tongogara Street between 8th and 9th Avenue.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conducting laboratory tests and investigations on blood and/or urine samples as requested.

Validating and/or verifying laboratory equipment and processes.

Compiling periodic (monthly. quarterly or as needed) Laboratory sectional reports for decision making.

Reviewing of laboratory sectional equipment and processes quality control reports.

Drafting and updating Standard Operating Procedures on laboratory processes for approval.

Handling health facility queries pertaining to blood requests/us.

Dispatching blood/blood components to relevant health facilities as per requests.

Providing advice to clinicians on additional laboratory tests and alternative blood components to use the managing medical conditions.

Troubleshooting and resolving first line laboratory testing equipment and processes issues and reporting second line issues to Service engineers.

Monitoring and ordering laboratory testing reagents and consumables as per critical stock analysis, report.

Authenticating laboratory test results (correlating with test parameters, reviewing raw data, equipment flags and other testing parameters prior to reporting of results).

Conducting proficiency tests as scheduled.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Medical Laboratory Science.

Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientist Council Registration.

Current practising certificate.

2 years post qualification experience.

Experience with laboratory equipment and procedures.

Knowledge of laboratory safety protocols.

Ability to analyze and interpret laboratory data.

Good interpersonal skills.

Ability to speak Ndebele.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons should submit their applications together with Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of proof of qualification no later than Friday to:

The Administrator

Corporate 24 Hospital Group

89 Parham House

Josiah Tongogara Street

Between 8th & 9th Ave

Bulawayo

Zimbabwe

Or email: hospitalgroupvacancies@gmail.com

Deadline: 28 April 2023