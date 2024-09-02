Pindula|Search Pindula
Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Laboratory Scientist Graduate Trainee (Bulawayo)

Sep. 06, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from competent suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the position based at Corporate 24 Hospital along J.Tongogara Street between 8th and 9th Avenue Bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in Medical Laboratory Sciences.
  • Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientist Council Registration.
  • Current open practising certificate.
  • Experience with laboratory equipment and procedures.
  • Knowledge of laboratory safety protocols.
  • Ability to analyze and interpret laboratory data.
  • Good interpersonal skills.
  • Ability to speak Ndebele.

How to Apply

Interested persons should email their applications together with Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of proof of qualification no later than Friday 6 September 2024 to:

The Administrator

Corporate 24 Hospital Group

89 Parham House

Josiah Tongogara Street

Between 8th & 9th Ave

Bulawayo Zimbabwe

Or email hospitalgroupvacancies@gmail.com

NB: Corporate 24's recruitment policy does not require any prospective job seekers to make payment to the organisation or any of its employees as a way of securing employment. Please desist yourselves from such job scammers and report them before you lose your money

Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Website
+263 242 250203
Infor@Corp24med.Com

An award-winning hospital group which was established in November 2009. We are visible in Zimbabwe's 2 major cities, Harare and Bulawayo. Since inception continuous improvement has seen us setting up world class state of the art facilities.

