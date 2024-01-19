Laboratory Scientist (Harare)

Location: Epworth Centre Laboratory

The Role

The laboratory scientist is the technical lead for the laboratory services within PSZ. The incumbent will oversee all the operations of the clinical laboratory while being the lead in performing the various laboratory test. S/he will be responsible for internal and quality assurance of the various laboratory tests offered. The Laboratory scientist will be responsible for client data privacy. Moreover, s/he will be required to input the strategic business planning for the unit as the technical lead. The role also involves analysis of data over time including generating income vs. costs reports and analyses and developing recommendations as appropriate.

Duties and Responsibilities

Oversees the day-to-day operations of the clinical laboratory

Process client specimens which include blood, non-blood specimens and performs specialized procedures at point of contact with patients as and when necessary

Timeous and accurate reporting of pathology test results.

Correct Interpretation of the Laboratory tests results, communicating with the team within time in case of deranged results.

Maintain laboratory equipment as prescribed by manufacturers.

Offer advisory services on various pathology tests to clinicians, patients and researchers as clients of the laboratory.

Manage stock in the Laboratory i.e. eg . ISE packs, serums, diluents, urea reagent, antibiotic drugs, urine dipsticks, HIV kits etc.

Innovation including facilitating research studies for drug discovery and diagnostic test development.

Registers client information in the Laboratory Information System (LIS) as needed.

Performs and documents daily equipment function by checking and calibrating to ensure that it is operating efficiently and providing accurate results; ensuring that all equipment meets safety standards

Runs prescribed routine and high complexity assays on manual and on automated platforms in line with Standard Operating Procedures and adhering to quality control to include IQC and proficiency testing.

Monitors test quality, accuracy, timely testing and release of results through tracking turnaround times, pending tests and updating daily work.

Validates test results through correlation with test parameters (e.g. Hb/HCT, anion gap, etc.), to ensure accuracy and determine reasonableness of results prior to reporting of test results.

Reports test results via phone or electronic mail to ensure timeous dispatch of data required by health and medical professionals.

Participates in external and internal quality assurance programs by conforming internal testing processes,quality against other laboratories.

Assures that the department has adequate supply of testing materials by placing orders on time and ensuring cost-effective utilisation before expiry of shelf life.

Communicating with supervisor - clinical director and team leaders regarding laboratory services.

Implementing new tests, testing procedures, methodologies, and new laboratory equipment.

Growing laboratory business operations through marketing of services and finding clients.

Managing other clinical laboratory staff as appropriate.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Medical Laboratory Sciences.

Valid practicing certificate with Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientists Council of Zimbabwe.

At least 5 years working experience and as lead laboratory Scientist.

Experienced in all departments of Laboratory Services and knowledge of modern laboratory equipment is an added advantage.

Excellent skills in Micro soft package.

Excellent communication skills written and oral communication including report writing.

Good data analytics and customer care skills.

Short courses (in-class or online) in public health focusing on SRHR is an added advantage.

Excellent business acumen and marketing skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, should quote job applied for – for example “Warehouse Pharmacy Technician” - in the email subject field, and should include a cover letter and a curriculum vitae with three (3) referees.

Email to: recruitment@pszim.com

This application is open only to Zimbabwean nationals or permanent residents with work permits. Early applications are encouraged as shortlisting and interviews will be on a rolling basis. Only shortlisted applicants being considered for interview will be contacted.

NB: PSZ is an equal opportunity employer promoting diversity, equality and inclusion. Our selection process reflects our commitment to the protection of vulnerable persons and safeguarding employees and communities from sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse. PSZ does not solicit for payments in any form at any stage of the recruitment process.

The successful candidate will undergo relevant background checks and will be required to commit in writing to comply with the MSI / PSZ safeguarding guidelines.

Deadline: 19 January 2024