Laboratory Scientist (Harare)

Job Description

The Avenues Clinic a Grade A multidisciplinary hospital which offers a wide range of specialist services, outstanding nursing care and a p-service approach seeks to recruit a Laboratory Scientist (Microbiologist) to carry out high-quality, routine, and specialized laboratory testing services to produce accurate, timely, and reliable clinical results used in the patient diagnosis, treatment, and management.

Duties and Responsibilities

Processes samples in the Microbiology department according to Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

Receives and ensures that patient credentials on the request form and received sample are matching.

Prepares culture media and inventory management.

Processes samples in other departments as per work schedule requirements.

Records received samples and assesses sample integrity suitability. Allocates and gives handover of samples to appropriate departments.

Performs, reviews, and troubleshoots calibration and quality control before analysing samples in the respective department.

Performs confirmatory tests as necessitated by preliminary results. Categorises critical tests and samples priority according to urgency.

Critically assesses result validity using reference ranges, clinical data, and patient previous results.

Enters, reviews, and saves results in the laboratory information systems.

Checks, authorizes, signs off and dispatches results.

Communicates promptly panic or critical results to clinicians.

Performs and reviews daily internal quality control observing quality rules to ensures accurate results.

Performs periodic external quality assurance controls tests to ensure accurate results are produced to maintain the laboratory accreditation.

Performs scheduled maintenance of equipment according to manufacturer specifications and recommendations.

Qualifications and Experience

BSC Honours in Medical Laboratory Science.

An extensive trackable experience in Microbiology or a Master of Science degree in Medical Microbiology is an added advantage.

Knowledge and training in SLMTA, SLIPTA, 1SO 15189:2012 and revised version ISO15189:2022 are an added advantage.

Advanced knowledge and hands-on experience with automated analysers are an added advantage.

Proficient computer skills, proficiency in technical writing for data summaries and technical reports.

Proven critical thinking and problem-solving skills, Ability to work under pressure.

Minimum of 5 years’ working experience in Microbiology.

Excellent organisational and prioritisation skills, attention to detail, and problem-solving skills.

Must be flexible in working hours, ability to work weekends and after hours.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the stipulated requirements submit your application together with proof of qualifications and experience to the email below.

Applications should be directed to: recruitment@theavenuesclinic.co.zw