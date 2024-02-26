Laboratory Scientist (Mpilo)
Job Description
The Biomedical Research and Training Institute (BRTI) implements a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) funded Laboratory Systems Strengthening (LSS) Work Plan for the Ministry of Health and Child Care of Zimbabwe (MOHCC). The following vacancy has arisen within BRTI in collaboration with MOHCC.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conducting lab testing and ensuring targets for supported tests including Viral Load and EID are being consistently met.
- Specimen management for supported tests ensuring proper receiving, sorting, rejection, accessioning, registration in LIMS and proper storage prior to testing.
- Ensuring proper monitoring of specimen transport conditions including temperature monitoring to ensure high quality samples are delivered to the laboratory.
- Ensuring good clinical laboratory practice as well as providing technical assistance to other laboratory personnel.
- Monitoring reagent and consumable stock status, placing orders, and following up with NATPHARM or BRTI to ensure uninterrupted testing due to stock outs.
- Carrying out and documenting routine user equipment maintenance to control equipment downtime; Performance of relevant quality assurance activities including IQC, EQA
- Compiling and submitting periodic reports in collaboration with other laboratory personnel, including weekly, monthly, quarterly reports and other reports as needed.
- Results management including appropriate maintenance of traceable records of all tests done, ensuring patient results are being dispatched and picked up by riders.
- Immediate communication of critical / significant results with ordering health facilities including unsuppressed Viral Load results or positive EID results and ensuring consistent documentation of such communication.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in medical laboratory sciences.
- Valid registration with the Professional Body.
- At least 3 - 5 years’ experience in HIV Viral Load and EID molecular testing, working knowledge of laboratory QMS a must.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates can submit their detailed CV and cover letter as a single document to:
The Human Resource Officer, Biomedical Research and Training Institute (LSS), 10 Seagrave Road, Avondale, Harare
Or Email: info@brti.co.zw
NB: Please specify in the email header the job position you are applying for. Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
BRTI - Biomedical Research and Training Institute
The BRTI laboratory is registered with Health Professions Council and also accredited for ISO 15189 standards of operation. For quality assurance, the lab subscribes to both the Zimbabwe National Quality Assurance Programme (ZINQAP) and several External Quality Assurance schemes which include, College of American Pathologist (CAP).
The mission of the BRTI is to promote the health and quality of life of the peoples of Africa through research and training in the field of biomedicine. The institute emphasises the need to establish and maintain the highest levels of quality, professionalism, ethical standards and efficiency in its activities, and publishes these webpages in a spirit of openness and transparency.