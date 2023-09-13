Laboratory Scientist x2 (Bulawayo)

Job Description

To carry out high quality routine and specialized laboratory testing services so as to produce accurate and reliable clinical results used in patient diagnosis, treatment, and management.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensures that SOP for testing, including quality controls are current and read by staff.

Conducts tests on QC samples according to SOP and record results and conducts tests on specimens according to SOPs.

Validates and interpret test results and records any failed test runs and take corrective action.

Monitors the work of others by periodically observing them during testing and provide feedback.

Conducts tests EQA (e.g ZINQAP) samples as needed and document failures as well as Corrective Action reports as needed.

Monitors performance of new lots of reagents or equipment as needed.

Tracks discordant rates.

Records lab results in registers and worksheets manually and electronically.

Checks the work of others to ensure there are no transcription errors and sample mix-up.

Checks against test orders to ensure that all tests are completed.

Conducts daily data verification and triangulation between the registers and the electronic system (Novo and Epoc).

Interacts with clients regarding test results and findings in a professional manner and ensures each issue is resolved promptly and documented appropriately.

Collects and processes specimen properly and labels specimens properly.

Sorts all samples at the lab reception daily according to the pre-analytical guidelines to ensure that they are send to the correct departments and processed accordingly.

Inspects quality of all specimens and records rejected samples.

Assigns test according to test request and conducts Process and aliquot specimens.

Stores specimens in proper place and temperature (if needed).

Packages specimens for shipment to referral site (if needed).

Conducts follow up on specimen referral status.

Ensures specimens are disposed according to SOP.

Ensures that SOP for specimen collection and processing are current and read by staff.

Consolidates and post equipment service information (contact, service frequency & dates, etc.) at site.

Compiles and communicates equipment service schedules to management ahead of time.

Conducts routine maintenance, including inspection and function checks, according to written operational procedures.

Performs simple troubleshooting on malfunctioning equipment and creates logs to record all maintenance activities.

Reviews and signs all maintenance logs to ensure all maintenance activities are recorded.

Maintains a stock of expendable parts (light bulb, fuses, filters, etc.) at site.

Assists subordinate laboratory staff members in daily workflow, to include, but not limited to prioritizing specimens, specimen storage, and assay resulting and reporting.

Mentors new staff by conducting orientation/training; or cross-train each other to ensure all staff members are properly trained.

Conducts in house training and refresher courses to the nurses who provide HIV and pregnancy testing, DBS preparation, and POC CD4 testing.

Develops and implements lab improvement plans based on best practices and feedback from staff, patients, customers, quality indicators, and external assessment.

Creates/reviews/forwards reports on lab operations to upper management.

Inspects work area for any abnormalities (leakage, breakdown, spill, etc.)

Monitors work and storage area (temperature, power, ventilation) and records results.

Cleans/disinfects work area.

Participates in lab safety training and participates in lab quality and safety audits.

Ensures disinfection, waste segregation and ensures disposals are done according to set guidelines for the safe environment of clients and staff.

Participates in pitching of tents and setting up of laboratory during outreach services.

Participates in site infection control committee.

Counts and records all equipment and parts monthly and counts and records all supplies and reagents weekly.

Maintains proper inventory records daily and ensures proper storage and cycling of stock daily.

Checks quality of stored supplies weekly and determines the quantities and when to re-order quarterly and when need arises (consumption & quantification).

Inspects incoming orders as required and forecasts needs for laboratory (equipment, supplies, and reagent) based on testing demand.

Secures client records in locked cabinets or drawers to ensure confidentiality.

Establishes an index system and space to archive all records to allow easy retrieval and to minimize deterioration.

Rotates records to storage area/facilities monthly and retains records for specified time according to protocols.

Disposes of client records in a confidential manner.

Generates Site Reports and Active Participation in External Assessments.

Compiles weekly, monthly, and quarterly laboratory reports i.e., CD4, TB and HIV testing reports.

Participates actively in quarterly Data Quality Audits (DQA).

Participates actively in Site Improvement through Monitoring System (SIMS).

Participates actively in the National TB Control Program Laboratory Quality Assessments.

Attends to non-conformities raised during assessments and writing corrective action report.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Medical Laboratory Sciences.

Minimum three years as a Medical Laboratory Scientist in a hospital or research environment.

Ability to run automated and manual lab equipment.

Registered with Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientists Council of Zimbabwe.

Other

In return, PSH offers competitive remuneration, commensurate with qualifications and experience. PSH is an equal opportunity employer and encourages applications from qualified individuals regardless of gender identity or expression, race, religion, national origin, or disability.

