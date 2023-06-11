Laboratory Scientists

Job Description

The job exists to carry out high quality routine and specialized laboratory testing services to produce accurate and reliable clinical results used in patient diagnosis, treatment, and management.

Location: Bulawayo, Chitungwiza, Harare, Masvingo

Duties and Responsibilities

Performs laboratory tests, records patients and Quality Control (QC) results and transcribes to appropriate reports.

Coordinates work schedules (Routine Tests and Specialized tests) for diagnosis and prognosis to include HIV testing, monitoring of ART patients and other studies conducted by PSH according to the (SOPs).

Recognizes and resolves instrument and or assay failures, acting as internal technical advisor for instrument troubleshooting on the laboratory’s equipment.

Carries out corrective actions for patient and QC results as directed by the Clinical Services Coordinator.

Assists other laboratory staff members in daily workflow, to include, but not limited to prioritizing specimens, specimen storage, and assay resulting and reporting.

Judiciously uses laboratory resources, to include, but not limited to instrument reagents, QC material, and equipment.

Maintains accurate reagent and asset inventory and assists in the training of other technical employees.

Assists in supervision of laboratory safety issues, including medical waste management and disposal.

Participates in the development and implementation of ISO 15189 Quality Management System.

Mentors new staff by conducting orientation/training; or cross-train each other.

Compiles weekly, monthly, and quarterly laboratory reports as required.

Participates actively in Site Improvement through Monitoring (SIMS) and quarterly Data Quality Audits (DQAs).

Any other duties as assigned by the Clinical Services Coordinator.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Medical Laboratory Sciences.

Minimum of three years’ experience as a Medical Laboratory Scientist in a hospital or research environment.

Ability to run automated and manual lab equipment.

Registered with Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientists Council of Zimbabwe.

Other

How to Apply

All interested candidates are encouraged to follow the following steps when applying:

Complete the Application here: https://forms.microsoft.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=7LiczSHmKkeXmlSatbokcNO7h-fzQdlLv2uX4UTqbxxUME43OVdWSU9GUDlHUFNKMTE1SlBaSUhINS4u then send your updated CVs to: recruitment@psh.org.zw

NB: In return, PSH offers competitive remuneration, commensurate with qualifications and experience. PSH is an equal opportunity employer and encourages applications from qualified individuals regardless of gender identity or expression, race, religion, national origin, or disability. Please note that applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 12 June 2023