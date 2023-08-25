Laboratory Shift Analysts x2 (Chiredzi)
Green Fuel
To support the Laboratory functions as per laid down standards.
- Analyse boiler water samples and report results to Laboratory Supervisor.
- Analyse cane juice, mash, and beer from fermenters.
- Analyse hydrous and anhydrous feed and product samples.
- Certify product loaded in tanker before dispatch.
- Calibration of laboratory equipment.
- Minimum BSc in Applied Chemistry/ Chemical Technology with 2 years of relevant experience in a laboratory environment.
- Good housekeeping in the laboratory.
Send application clearly marked position applied for together with CV and scanned copies of qualifications to: faith.muchatukwa@greenfuel.co.zw
Deadline: 31 August 2023
Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.
Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.
