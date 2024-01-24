Laboratory Technician
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Operation of laboratory analytical equipment related to crop or plant sciences.
- Providing general laboratory maintenance.
- Collection of samples in the field for researches and practical by the Department.
- Maintenance of appropriate levels of inventory and laboratory chemical storages.
- Demonstration of student practicals related to crop science in the areas of; microbiology, crop pathology, molecular biology, biotechnology, seed science and general plant biology.
- Supervision of laboratory Assistants, Laboratory hands and Messengers.
- Procurement of laboratory equipment and consumables.
- Organization of student field trips and industrials visits.
- Installation and Calibration of laboratory equipment.
- Preparation of reagents and standards.
- Designing practical schedules for all laboratory practical’s in relation to availability of chemicals and equipment.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants should have at least a Diploma in Applied Biological Technology or its equivalent.
- A minimum of five (5) Ordinary level subjects including English Language, Mathematics and Science.
- Two (2) years relevant working experience in a higher learning institution, industry, research organisations or other relevant institutions.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous PDF format to: deputyreg.hr@buse.ac.zw consisting of the following:
application letter, certified copies of Educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses.
Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:
The Deputy Registrar- Human Resources and Administration
Bindura University of Science Education
P Bag 1020
BINDURA
For more information phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.
“Shaping and Creating the Future: Building Zimbabwe”
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Candidates who responded to our previous advert need not to re-apply.
