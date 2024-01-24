Laboratory Technician

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Operation of laboratory analytical equipment related to crop or plant sciences.

Providing general laboratory maintenance.

Collection of samples in the field for researches and practical by the Department.

Maintenance of appropriate levels of inventory and laboratory chemical storages.

Demonstration of student practicals related to crop science in the areas of; microbiology, crop pathology, molecular biology, biotechnology, seed science and general plant biology.

Supervision of laboratory Assistants, Laboratory hands and Messengers.

Procurement of laboratory equipment and consumables.

Organization of student field trips and industrials visits.

Installation and Calibration of laboratory equipment.

Preparation of reagents and standards.

Designing practical schedules for all laboratory practical’s in relation to availability of chemicals and equipment.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants should have at least a Diploma in Applied Biological Technology or its equivalent.

A minimum of five (5) Ordinary level subjects including English Language, Mathematics and Science.

Two (2) years relevant working experience in a higher learning institution, industry, research organisations or other relevant institutions.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous PDF format to: deputyreg.hr@buse.ac.zw consisting of the following: