Laboratory Technician (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from competent suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the position based at Corporate 24 Hospital along J.Tongogara Street between 8th and 9th Avenue Bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician.

Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientist Council Registration.

Current practising certificate.

2 years post qualification experience.

Experience with laboratory equipment and procedures.

Knowledge of laboratory safety protocols.

Ability to analyze and interpret laboratory data.

Good interpersonal skills.

Ability to speak Ndebele.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons should email their applications together with Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of proof of qualification to:

The Administrator

Feedback