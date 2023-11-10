Land and Water Resources Management Specialist

Job Description

FAO’s Subregional Office for Southern Africa is responsible for developing, promoting, overseeing and implementing agreed strategies for addressing sub-regional food, agriculture and rural development priorities. It develops and maintains relations with subregion-wide institutions including Regional Economic Integration Organizations (REIOs). It assists the FAO Representations (FAORs) in the sub-region with addressing sub-regional food security, agriculture and rural development issues at country level. The Subregional Office is a subsidiary of FAO’s Regional Office for Africa.

In southern Africa, agriculture is one of the most vulnerable sectors in times of climate-related disasters, with long-lasting effects to livelihoods, food and nutrition security and the economy. Over the past years, the region has experienced extreme climate-related hazards with adverse impacts on agriculture, food and nutrition security. Large parts of central and western southern Africa are known to experience low seasonal rainfall, with some drought affected countries such as Botswana and Namibia declaring drought disasters. Concurrently, weather systems of Cyclones Idai and/or Kenneth hit the Comoros, Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe early 2019, resulting in devastating floods.

Because of their dependence on rain-fed agriculture, smallholder farmers are most affected by drought, significantly reducing their production. With consumption-based coping strategies not as resilient as they once were, the cumulative effects of up to three consecutively poor harvests in hotspot areas of Southern Africa have been detrimental for agricultural-based livelihoods and will continue to drive down crop and livestock production – deepening food and nutrition insecurity and crippling economic gains. The impacts of drought have eroded the capacity of smallholder farmers to produce, with potential negative food and nutrition outcomes. It is against this backdrop that there is need within the Subregion to shift focus from solely a rain-fed agricultural system to improving and expanding land and water resources management with view to increase agricultural productivity and protect livelihoods and coping strategies of the general populace. It is in line with this need that SFS is recruiting the Land and Water Resources Management Specialist.