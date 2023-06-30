Land Surveyor (Harare)
Fossil Contracting
Job Description
A Local Construction company seeks to recruit suitable candidates for position that has arisen in its structure.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Setting out traverse surveying.
- Creating as built drawing.
- Computing positions of earthworks and structures to get setting out data.
- Preparing documents for approval by supervising Engineer.
- Verifying data and calculations.
- Conduct surveying measurements in the field.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree/ Diploma in Surveying and Geomatics.
- At least 2-years’ experience especially in structures.
- Knowledge of Integrated management systems an added advantage.
- Knowledge of ISO 9001, ISO45001:2018 and ISO 14001:2015.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their CVs (indicating title) to: humancapitaldepartment2023@gmail.com or recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw
Deadline: 30 June 2023
Founded in 2010 and going from strength to strength since, Fossil Contracting is a Zimbabwean Contracting firm, specializing in Civil Works, Contract Mining, Road Construction, Earth works, Building & Structural Works and Plant Hire.
