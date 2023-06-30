Pindula|Search Pindula
Fossil Contracting

Land Surveyor (Harare)

Fossil Contracting
Jun. 30, 2023
Job Description

A Local Construction company seeks to recruit suitable candidates for position that has arisen in its structure.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Setting out traverse surveying.
  • Creating as built drawing.
  • Computing positions of earthworks and structures to get setting out data.
  • Preparing documents for approval by supervising Engineer.
  • Verifying data and calculations.
  • Conduct surveying measurements in the field.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree/ Diploma in Surveying and Geomatics.
  • At least 2-years’ experience especially in structures.
  • Knowledge of Integrated management systems an added advantage.
  • Knowledge of ISO 9001, ISO45001:2018 and ISO 14001:2015.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CVs (indicating title) to: humancapitaldepartment2023@gmail.com or recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw

Deadline: 30 June 2023

Fossil Contracting

077 316 4791

Founded in 2010 and going from strength to strength since, Fossil Contracting is a Zimbabwean Contracting firm, specializing in Civil Works, Contract Mining, Road Construction, Earth works, Building & Structural Works and Plant Hire.

