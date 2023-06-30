Land Surveyor (Harare)

Job Description

A Local Construction company seeks to recruit suitable candidates for position that has arisen in its structure.

Duties and Responsibilities

Setting out traverse surveying.

Creating as built drawing.

Computing positions of earthworks and structures to get setting out data.

Preparing documents for approval by supervising Engineer.

Verifying data and calculations.

Conduct surveying measurements in the field.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/ Diploma in Surveying and Geomatics.

At least 2-years’ experience especially in structures.

Knowledge of Integrated management systems an added advantage.

Knowledge of ISO 9001, ISO45001:2018 and ISO 14001:2015.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CVs (indicating title) to: humancapitaldepartment2023@gmail.com or recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw

Deadline: 30 June 2023