Job Description

A leading organisation in the pest control, cleaning, landscaping, and waste management space seeks to hire Landscapers to fill vacancies that have arisen within the organisation. The positions exist to support the overall strategic business objectives of the organisation through the provision of comprehensive landscaping services.

Duties and Responsibilities

Create new landscapes based on designs.

Uphold existing landscapes by planting, weeding, trimming, edging, pruning, watering, aerating, scarifying, mulching and fertilising.

Collect litter, stones or any other debris on the property.

Keep walkways and building entrances clean and safe.

Where necessary, apply organic pesticides to eliminate pests from flowers and plants.

Nourish the soil using organic fertilisers and other soil conditioners.

Create and maintain favourable moisture, PH & microbiome in the soil for plants to thrive.

Maintain and repair fountains, fences, walls, driveways, ponds, swimming pools, patios, garden ornaments, garden furniture, walkways, etc.

Install arches, trellises, arbours, pergolas, garden furniture, children’s playgrounds and rockeries.

Perform minor repair and maintenance of gardening tools and equipment.

Install lighting, irrigation systems and decorative elements in the garden.

Maintain accurate records of rainfall, water application, fuel, fertiliser and pesticide use as well as any other materials or consumables.

Collect and segregate organic material and channel it into compost-making.

Qualifications and Experience

At least “C” in O’ Level Maths and English.

Criminal free record.

Age range 22 - 50.

Qualification in Horticulture, Botany, Agriculture or Gardening is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants are to indicate on their applications, the city they would prefer to be employed in (Harare or Bulawayo). Please forward your application letter and CV, copies of all academic and professional certificates and at least two reference letters to: hr@almondafrica.com

NB: Successful candidates will be required to provide a police clearance. Successful candidates will undergo a food handler’s medical examination.