Language Researcher: Braille
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post. Midlands State University National Language Institute (MSUNLI).
Duties and Responsibilities
- Carries out language research.
- Engages in language consultancy work in his/her portfolio.
- Recruits clients for tutorials and other language services in his/ her area of specialisation.
- Supervises undergraduate research.
- Attends project, Institute or University committee meetings.
- Performs miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned by the Research Fellow in the respective portfolio or the Executive Director of the Institute.
Qualifications and Experience
- Be a holder of a relevant Bachelor’s degree and a relevant Master’s degree in Special Needs Education.
- Have experience of working in a similar capacity at tertiary level.
- Have at least one publication in the related field.
- Demonstrate progress towards attaining a PhD.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource
The application pack should be sent as a single merged pdf file to email address: academicrecruitment@staff.msu.ac.zw. The subject line should be labelled with the post being applied for.
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be communicated to. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 26 July 2023
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.