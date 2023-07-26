Language Researcher: Braille

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post. Midlands State University National Language Institute (MSUNLI).

Duties and Responsibilities

Carries out language research.

Engages in language consultancy work in his/her portfolio.

Recruits clients for tutorials and other language services in his/ her area of specialisation.

Supervises undergraduate research.

Attends project, Institute or University committee meetings.

Performs miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned by the Research Fellow in the respective portfolio or the Executive Director of the Institute.

Qualifications and Experience

Be a holder of a relevant Bachelor’s degree and a relevant Master’s degree in Special Needs Education.

Have experience of working in a similar capacity at tertiary level.

Have at least one publication in the related field.

Demonstrate progress towards attaining a PhD.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource

The application pack should be sent as a single merged pdf file to email address: academicrecruitment@staff.msu.ac.zw. The subject line should be labelled with the post being applied for.